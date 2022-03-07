‘Fortnite’: This is how you can get the skin of Ezio in the collaboration with ‘Assassin’s Creed’

Mexico City.- The fan favorite character of Assassin’s Creed, Ezio, is directed to Fortnite, along with an exclusive emote from the skin, as well as a new pickaxe modeled after the character’s hidden blades. Here’s how to unlock the iconic assassin in Fortnite.

Ezio’s skin, along with the built-in emote and pickaxe, will be awarded to anyone who has purchased Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or its expansion, Dawn of Ragnarokon the Epic Games Store. The cosmetics will arrive in players’ Fortnite lockers on March 10, according to Ubisoft.

As for those who are not in PC or anyone who owns the game on a separate console, the community developer for the Assassin’s Creed franchise confirmed on Twitter that the skin would be available in the item shop at the end of March.

How much the skin will cost is unknown, but we will update this article when more information on the cosmetic is provided by Ubisoft or Epic.

The Ezio skin was initially leaked after one of the Fortnite updates. The dataminers dthey discovered the skin and its associated cosmetics about a day before Ubisoft announced the collaboration. This is not the first Fortnite collaboration to be spoiled before its announcement. The crossovers with hawk eye and naruto fThey were leaked by data miners long before they made it to the game. Also, epic accidentally leaked an Uncharted collaboration earlier this year.