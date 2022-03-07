‘Fortnite’: This is how you can complete the Chug Splash challenge in Chapter 3, Season 1

Mexico City.- There’s nothing like pulling up to a gas station, opening your drink of choice, and proceeding to triumphantly sip said drink in the parking lot. And now the dream of chugging in the parking lot has come to Fortnite.

One of the weekly challenges for the Episode 3 Season 1 Week 13 of Fortnite is to throw some Chug Splashes andat a gas station. While gas stations were purely cosmetic in the release version of Fortnite, over time they have become key to traffic and vehicles in the game. As well as being a great place to blow things up, Gas Stations are the places on the map to refuel and change tires on any vehicle you can find.

The Chug Splash is a rare healing item that can be thrown to provide 20 health to anyone in its splash radius and juice up knocked down players to make them move faster. The standard Chug Splash drop comes in a set of two, but can hold up to six Chug Splashes. Players will usually come across Chug Splashes amongst floor loot as well as chests and supply drops.

Once the player has some Chug Splashes, they must proceed to a gas station to complete the challenge. While gas stations are plentiful, they can be difficult to find as they are not marked on the map. When in doubt about where a gas station is, simply follow a paved road to any of the main locations on the map. They all have a gas station near them.

Once players have their Chug Splashes and are at a gas station, completing the challenge is fairly easy. Just go ahead, throw a Chug Splash and collect 25,000 XP before moving on to the other challenges of the Week 13.