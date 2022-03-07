Fortnite: design your own suit to make it a reality in the Master Concept 2022 | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Follow the action on Fortnite. The Master Concept is back in Epic Games’ Battle Royale. The announcement with all the news of the event was shared on the official website of the developer. Exclusive outfits will be the order of the day and with the promise of setting trends.

Epic Games is on the hunt for two rare community-created skins to turn into costumes for Fortnite. “This time around, the outfits will make their official appearance in October during the Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest event!”specifies the company.

Halloween-inspired designs made by the community to celebrate a Fortnite: Nightmare they can be shipped before Tempest 2022.

To participate in the Master Concept, you will need to post your original design on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #ConceptRoyaleContest2022. The two best designs will become costumes for the game of Fortnitein addition to receiving a cash prize of 2,500 dollars.

The entry period for the Master Concept 2022 contest will begin on March 7 and end on April 6. All contest creations must be submitted during the entry period, and only one submission per person is allowed.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Weekly Challenge

Use a Curasoda (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Throw a medkit, bandage or shield potion of any kind while sliding (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Open food boxes in Condo Canyon or Fishing Town (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Collect metal in Shipwreck Slide, Los Molinos or Blighted Shores (0/100) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Collect Bars (0/300) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Damage enemies with a Pump and Ram Shotgun (0/200) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Use a Healthy Splash at a gas station (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and spreader. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.