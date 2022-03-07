For Adolfo Ríos, acts of violence in Querétaro vs Atlas were organized

The president of the Gallos Blancos affirmed that there will be a lawsuit against the security body in La Corregidora.

Adolfo Ríos and violence: “It seemed that everything was organized”

By: Fernando Vazquez SEA. 06. 2022

Adolfo Ríos, president of Querétaro, pointed out that the acts of violence in La Corregidora during the duel between Gallos Blancos and Atlas seemed organized.

In an interview for Línea de 4 of TUDN, the director said that according to the way in which the events occurred, it gives the impression that there was a prior agreement on how to act by the fans.

“The way everything happened, when the game had started in the second half, the fans had mosaics that were destined with colored paper to motivate the team and the fans themselves and suddenly, it was a question that detonated

“It seemed that there was a situation of agreement, in exactly one minute in the game to be able to trigger a lack of control as it was triggered and precisely according to that there was no possibility for the elements that were there to react, because they were overcome in all the senses,” he added.

Ríos also revealed that there is already a complaint by the Querétaro Club against the security company responsible for the duel against Atlas in La Corregidora.

“We have already filed a complaint against whoever is responsible for the entire situation of which the people who were inside the court were victims. Certainly we have also filed that complaint against the security company that was overwhelmed practically in the entire situation. The situation of the police, as a team, complied with the protocols of number of people or police, or public security, private security and municipal security.

Adolfo Ríos also ruled out that the directive grants facilities to the Querétaro bar and that, in reality, the aforementioned group pays its subscription like any other fan.

“There is no relationship in the situation of facilities with the bar, everyone is a season ticket holder, everyone buys their Bonogallo to be able to enter the stadium, they are not given a preferential price, they are given the discounts that are given to all the fans in Queretaro.”