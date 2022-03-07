Fitness: 5 daily activities to burn 100 calories in 5 minutes

For stay in shape not only can you do exercisebut it is also possible to take care of your weight with daily activities that make you burn at least 100 calories in 5 minutes. You will be surprised to know that performing these tasks can lose weight quickly. Do you want to know what they are about? stay and find out these easy ways to take care of you Health and welfare.

Please note that to keep your ideal weight It is essential that you are in constant movement, with exercise, sport or physical activity, you choose the one you like the most. Similarly, consider that your diet should be balanced according to your needs, so I recommend you see a specialist.

If one of your goals is to exercise and lose weight you can start with any of these activities what will they do to you burn 100 calories in 5 minutes. You will love them all for the results you will see in your body! Go ahead and try them, they are fun and very easy to integrate into your training routine!

How to burn 100 calories in 5 minutes?

The best training and activities for burn calories fast They are:

play with your dog

What better way than to get in shape accompanied by your tenderloin. Playing with your dog helps you burn 100 calories from the first 5 minutes.

Photo: Freepik

Up and down stairs

Other easy way to burn calories fast is going up and down stairs with moderate intensity. This exercise, if done daily, also helps you strengthen your legs and knees, so consider it.

Play basketball

Come out and play basketball take care of your weight and your health. With 15 minutes a day you will notice a change in your body and in your mood in general.

Photo: Freepik

Fix the garden of your house

Yes, taking care of your floors you also burn calories! Transplant them, pull out the weeds and dry leaves and that way you you will keep in shape .

Jump the rope

Definitely, jumping rope is the best exercise to burn 100 calories in 5 minutes because it requires strength, endurance and speed, factors that contribute to the weightloss.