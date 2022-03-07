Filming of The Crown for the Netflix series was thought to take place in Basing View

The FILM crew has landed in Basing View for the third time this year and is expected to be there to film scenes for the hit Netflix series The Crown.

Dozens of trailers, trucks and buses have parked in the Lower Basing View parking lot next to Mountbatten House, which has been used for filming twice this year.

The Gazette understands that the crew is available to film The Crown’s fifth series, which stars Bafta Award-winning actress Imelda Staunton as Queen and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

The fifth series, which follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, is scheduled to be released by Netflix in November 2022.

The stars of the popular series were spotted filming nearby Winchester on Monday when Princess Diana actress Elizabeth Debicki was spotted filming in the Jaguar XJ8.

The series was also filmed at Winchester Cathedral in January last year, where scenes from Charles and Diana’s wedding were filmed for the fourth episode of the award-winning performance.

Performances of Basing View are believed to take place in the Grade II listed Mountbatten House, considered an “innovative example” of late 1970s office architecture.

Howard Morris, owner of Hartley’s Kitchen in Basing View, said the team had built a set inside before the team arrived.

He told the Gazette: “They built the series and we were in a hurry with people until their own caterer came along. They said they were shooting some backyard photos for The Crown.”

It is clear that the film crew will be there until Wednesday.

The Crown has been a huge success with awards such as the Golden Globe for Best TV Drama Series and the Satellite Award for Best TV Drama Series.

Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for the band’s outstanding performance in their roles on the series.

Mountbatten House was used in March to film Amazon Prime’s spy series Citadel, starring Bodyguard actor Richard Madden, who was seen walking around Basing View at the time.

It was later reused in July in the Apple TV series Brussels, starring French actors Eva Green and Vincent Cassel.