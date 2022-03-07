Feminist phrases and images for Women’s Day 2022

The International Women’s Daywhich will take place this Tuesday March 8is a commemorative date that has reached a global dimension by representing the female wrestling for the rights of woman and the equal opportunities within society.

The feminist mobilization of this 2022in addition to fighting for the rights and equality of all women, intends to put an end to job insecurity, defend the dignity of the so-called invisible jobs and denounce the sexist violence in a scenario marked by the ukrainian war and the covid.

Throughout history there have been numerous women who have fought, with action and word, to create a society with equality between the different genders. Some of them have left us feminist quotes and reflections that pay homage to the struggle of women for their rights.

Famous feminist phrases

“I don’t remember reading any book that doesn’t talk about women’s instability. Maybe because they were written by men.” Jane Austen (1775-1817), British novelist whose books are considered classics of English literature. In her novels, Austen focused on the situation of women in the early nineteenth century.

“The bravest act is to think for yourself, out loud.” Coco Chanel (1883-1971), French designer and founder of the haute couture brand ‘Chanel’. She revolutionized the world of fashion promoting pants as a garment also intended for women.

“It is impossible to imagine a woman in modern times who does not aspire to freedom.” Clara Campoamor (1888-1972), Spanish lawyer, writer and politician. She founded the Women’s Republican Union to promote women’s suffrage and defend women’s equality.

“Feet, what do I want you for, if I have wings to fly.” Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), famous Mexican painter who rebelled against sexist prejudices. Kahlo wrote this quote in her personal diary in 1953, a year before her death, to demand freedom.

“You are not born a woman, you become one.” Simone de Beauvoir (1908-1986), French philosopher considered a benchmark of feminism for her essay entitled ‘The Second Sex’, from 1949. In it, the author addresses how women are conceived throughout history from different perspectives and concludes that what is understood as a woman is a cultural product built by society.

“Women will not be equal outside the home while men are not equal within it.” Gloria Steinem (1934), American journalist and writer considered a feminist icon of her time. Steinem was one of the greatest activists of the so-called “second feminist wave” in the United States between 1960 and 1980.

“Women, don’t worry about your appearance. What makes you different or rare is your greatest strength.” Meryl Streep (1949), American actress nominated 21 times for the Oscars. The Hollywood veteran, a member of the organization Equality Now, has championed feminism on more than one occasion to demand real gender equality.

“If you’re going to love me only by following your rules, keep your love to yourself.” Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (1977), Nigerian writer and playwright who deals with issues such as feminism, sexism and racial issues. She is the recognized author of works such as ‘The Purple Flower’ and the essay ‘We should all be feminists’, an adaptation of her famous TED talk on feminism in 21st century society.

“Power is not given to you, you have to take it.” Beyoncé (1981), American artist. Singer of the well-known song ‘Who run the wold? Girls’, Beyoncé is noted for focusing on female empowerment in her songs.

“I have the right to dress as I want because I dress for myself and not to incite anyone’s sexuality.” Leticia Dolera (1981), Spanish writer, director and actress. Dolera is considered an icon of current feminism after the publication of her first book ‘Bite the apple’, where she criticizes the patriarchal culture and speaks of the urgency of the feminist revolution.

“If you are a woman and you have heard a voice in your head that says ‘who are you to say something?’, remember that you are a human being who can change the world.” Emma Watson (1990), British actress and activist. The interpreter of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga has committed herself to feminism on multiple occasions during her career.

Next, a series of images related to the commemoration of the historic Women’s Day and some of the feminist slogans.

women’s day images

Ranking of countries that have achieved gender equality:

1⃣

2⃣

3⃣

4⃣

5⃣

None exist. On the eve of #Women’s DayThe 8th of March, @UNWomen calls for accelerated changes to achieve a #GenerationEquality: https://t.co/F0C4EPzPyf pic.twitter.com/ReK011JUPc — United Nations (@ONU_es) March 4, 2020

The networks will be flooded this 8M with many more illustrations for Women’s Day.