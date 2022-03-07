Female photographers are recognized at the XII National Photography Contest, dedicated to traditional medicine and midwifery

Mexico City, Monday, March 7, 2022 (Editorial).- As part of the activities for the festival ¡Que vivan las mujeres! 2022, for the International Women’s Day (March 8) and the actions of #Equitativa, the Federal Ministry of Culture, through the General Directorate of Popular, Indigenous and Urban Cultures (DGCPIU), will recognize the winners of the first three places in the XII National Photography Contest, an edition that was dedicated to traditional medicine and midwifery. The second, a task that is carried out mainly by women.

The ceremony will be held on March 10, at 5:00 p.m., in the Jacarandas patio of the National Museum of Popular Cultures (Av. Hidalgo 289, Colonia del Carmen, Coyoacán, Mexico City) and can be followed live through from the @CulturasPopularesOficial account on Facebook.

The purpose of the XII edition of this Contest was to make visible and exalt the value of traditional medicine and midwifery, as well as to claim the wisdom and ancestral knowledge that these practices keep. On this occasion, the works of the photographers María de Lourdes Marín Rodríguez, winner of the first place; Greta Jacqueline Gómez Rico, second place, and Krsna Martínez Ávalos, third place, in addition, five images will receive an honorable mention.

After the awards ceremony, the conversation “Healing women and feminine knowledge” will take place, with the presence of six cultural bearers, who will tell their experiences, anecdotes and knowledge in the field of traditional medicine and midwifery.

They are the midwife Margarita Ramón Ortega, from San Juan Bautista, Oaxaca, who obtained a special mention in this contest with images that gave an account of her work; Irma Galindo, midwife from Tláhuac; Ky Cisneros of the Violet Purple Feminist Midwifery House; Jocelyn González, a midwife from Querétaro; Cándida Manzano from San Isidro Buen Suceso, Tlaxcala; and the traditional doctor Graciela Ortega Castañeda, from the Tláhuac mayor’s office.

The winning images, honorable mentions and others selected by the jury can be seen in the temporary exhibition: “XII National Photography Contest: Traditional Medicine and Midwifery. Uses and knowledge of nature”, in the Jacarandas patio of this Museum, until April 10 of this year.

Traditional medicine and midwifery: ancestral legacy

This contest derives in images that recover the value of traditional medicine and the practice of midwifery. In addition, they show the diversity of knowledge, techniques and practices based on theories, beliefs and own experiences, which have been used to maintain physical and mental health in the different cultures of Mexico.

Also called “traditional medicine”, “alternative medicine”, “unofficial medicine”, “marginal” or “unconventional” is an ancestral practice of the peoples that inhabit Mexico. Its traditional doctors are known, according to their specialty, as bonesetters, herbalists, viboreros, blowers or masseurs, among other names.

Special mention deserves the midwives, the women who help welcome babies. It is common for their training to come from their grandmothers, mothers and other women in the community, who have carried out this practice for centuries and it is inherited to new generations.

The XII National Photography Contest had the participation of 29 people, 16 of them women and 13 men, from 15 states of the country. In total, 127 photographs were received, of which the qualifying jury selected 30 works.