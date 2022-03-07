Fan creates an impressive humpback whale in Minecraft

A Minecraft player has recreated a humpback whale that almost looks real life. Minecraft has retained a devoted player base in the ten years since its release thanks to regular content updates released by Mojang Studios, new Minecraft mods developed by inspired players, and advancements in the way Minecraft is played and in the use of the sandbox and the tools it offers by its loyal followers.

Even though Minecraft is technically a survival game, it can probably be said that the game is better known for the creations that its players make in the game than for its traditional survival gameplay. Many players still enjoy the gameplay of gathering resources, crafting gear, and powering up until they’re ready to take on the Ender Dragon, but there are plenty of games out there that can fulfill similar fantasies. What sets Minecraft apart is the ability for the player to do almost anything they set their mind to. As the game has aged, the builds players make have become increasingly complex and impressive.

Now a reddit user has shared a screenshot of his incredible creation of a Humpback Whale what has he done in Minecraft. The screenshot shows the whale sculpture suspended in a pale blue field, likely the sky and not a body of water, based on its color. The statue is 464 blocks long, making it a massive construction that fully captures the majesty of the animal.

The whale itself is magnificent in every way, showing immense attention to detail. The patches of coloration on the whale’s belly, fin and face would have required painstaking care, and the texture of the whale’s body is also extremely impressive. It would have required no little time to perfect it. It’s no secret that Minecraft players are capable of amazing feats, but the amount of time it takes to craft a piece like this is nothing to sneeze at.