Extraordinary Assembly of Liga MX will seek the disaffiliation of Querétaro

After the campaign among the fans of the white roosters and Atlas, Mikel Arriola and louis yon they convened a extraordinary assembly to talk about the unfortunate events that occurred in the Corregidora Stadium, this in order to make decisions in the future of the MX League.

In accordance with Charles Ponce de Leondirector of RECORDin said assembly the disaffiliation of the QueretaroThis is because the owners consider that the feathered club failed in many aspects that could have prevented the tragedy of last Saturday.

At the meeting, it will be decided what will happen to the franchise in the short term and the gap it causes between the Liga MX teams.

It will also seek to veto the Corregidora Stadium so that he does not receive any game of the Mexican National Team or any other division, which includes the Women’s MX League, the Expansion League and the lower divisions.

Prior to the extraordinary assembly, Mikel Arriola announced at a press conference that there will be no visiting supporters in the stadiums, a decision will be ratified at the FMF facilities in Toluca.

