Every Batman Actor Ranked From Worst To Best

    As Christian Bale says in batmanbegins: “What defines me is not what I am deep down, but what I do”. The same can be said for the actors in Batman, whose different portrayals are not created equally. Every generation has its own version of the Caped Crusader, from folksy ’60s Adam West to gritty post-9/11 Christian Bale.

    And here – with the theatrical debut of Robert Pattinson’s Batman – we’ve been faced with the arduous task of ranking every one of Batman’s most famous actors. We’ve stuck to the best-known live-action renditions, with one brilliant exception from LEGOfied. Here are the best Batman actors ranked, from Adam West to Robert Pattinson.

8. Ben Affleck

The beauty of Batman in the age of social media is that there is a meme that perfectly sums up Ben Affleck’s performance as Batman. During an interview after the premiere of the film, Henry Cavill, the actor who plays Superman, answers a question on camera about the terrible reviews of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, as Affleck stares off into space, despondent, seemingly having an existential crisis in real time. As he responded to the meme a few weeks later: “It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they could put Simon and Garfunkel songs on top, that’s something I learned.” He also taught her not to play Batman anymore, because after the equally horrible League of JusticeAffleck’s time as Batman has come to an end.-Matt Miller

7.George Clooney

Bat nipples! Honestly, it’s hard to imagine a world where we can’t poke fun at the infamous nipples on Batman’s suit. We can’t blame Clooney for any of this, he was just the poor soul who had to wear the nippled Batsuit. And even he hated nipples, as he said in 2014: “I wasn’t a fan of the nipples on the Batsuit. You know that’s not something you really think about when you put it on…Batman was constantly cold, I guess.” Director of batman and robinJoel Schumacher came to apologize for his ill-advised Batman movie. “Look, I apologize,” Schumacher told Vice. “I want to apologize to all the fans who were disappointed, because I think I owe it to them” -MM

6. Val Kilmer

Kilmer is perhaps the least remembered of the many Batmans on this list. He only had the opportunity to put on the hood once in his career, in batmanforever, and looking back, he really deserved another chance as the Dark Knight. Kilmer took on the role of Bruce Wayne in the first of Joel Schumacher’s two ill-fated Batman movies in the late ’90s. Though he’s not quite as raunchy as the bat-nippled George Clooney in batman and robinthe version of the Caped Crusader in forever it was charged with the baroque madness of Schumacher’s vision. One can’t help but wonder what a Val Kilmer Batman would have looked like with a better director.-Dom Nero

5. Will Arnett

I understand this is supposed to be a ranking of guys who have played live-action Batman. But I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t mention Will Arnett’s goofy, earnest, brilliant satire of Batman: LEGO Batman. Arnett is hilarious as him, and his Batman script is one of the best we’ve ever seen. Who never skips leg day! Batman! Who always pays his taxes? Non-Batman Brady Langmann

4.Robert Pattinson

Listen. We always knew Robert Pattinson’s Batman would be controversial. People will never stop crying, BUT IT’S EDWARD CULLEN! But if you get past your preconceived ideas about who Batman really is, you might love Battinson. He is moodier than the Nirvana themes that run through the film. He may be angrier than any Bruce Wayne you’ve ever met before. But Pattinson’s version of Batman doesn’t even know what heroism means. He’s just crazy and pretty screwed up, which might be the most realistic portrayal of Bruce Wayne of all.-BL

3. Adam West

As with James Bond, each generation has the Batman it deserves. For many of us in the younger generations, that meant Christian Bale’s serious, post-9/11 version of the character, or Burton’s wacky, expressionist iteration with Michael Keaton. But years before, there was a very different kind of Batman in the cultural consciousness. Adam West’s portrayal of the character did everything from wearing brightly colored underwear over his skin-tight leotard to dancing the “Batusi.” But just because he was light and a little goofy doesn’t mean he wasn’t effective. West’s vision of the character fit perfectly with the more folksy vision of the character in the late 1960s. A Batman very different from the current one, but an exceptional Batman, nonetheless.-Dom Nero

2.Christian Bale

Christian Bale’s Batman not only ushered in a new era of the DC hero, but also changed superhero movies as we know them. Following the phenomenal success of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, filmmakers turned to grittier, more realistic superhero stories. And Bale’s Bruce Wayne was a complex and flawed hero who ignited a multimillion-dollar resurgence of comic book movies in Hollywood. While Nolan’s vision was key to making this happen, it wouldn’t have been possible without Bale’s super-serious take on the character. That gravelly voice has become synonymous with the moody Caped Crusader. But behind that mask, Bale’s piercing eyes and his physical performance make that hood more human than symbolic.-MM

1.Michael Keaton

Directed by Tim Burton, Michael Keaton lifted the Batman character out of the chaos of the Adam West era and into his rightful place as the dark and shadowy hero of the night. Keaton – then better known as a comedian – wowed audiences at the time with the quality of his performance, exceeding expectations like no other Bruce Wayne since. His tactic for playing the role, which ranged from stern to outright insane (because otherwise how can you capture the reality of a man wearing a suit with bat ears?) breathed new life in a very elegant way. to a franchise that was fading into oblivion, at least for movie audiences. To this day, Keaton’s two installments as Batman are among the best comic book movies ever. Without Keaton, the modern conception of Batman as a troubled but unflinchingly heroic protector of the night as we know him today might not exist. He set a new bar for years to come.-DN

