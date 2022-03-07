Every Batman Actor Ranked From Worst To Best

As Christian Bale says in batmanbegins: “What defines me is not what I am deep down, but what I do”. The same can be said for the actors in Batman, whose different portrayals are not created equally. Every generation has its own version of the Caped Crusader, from folksy ’60s Adam West to gritty post-9/11 Christian Bale.

And here – with the theatrical debut of Robert Pattinson’s Batman – we’ve been faced with the arduous task of ranking every one of Batman’s most famous actors. We’ve stuck to the best-known live-action renditions, with one brilliant exception from LEGOfied. Here are the best Batman actors ranked, from Adam West to Robert Pattinson.