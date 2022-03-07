Ephemeris of March 7: American film director Stanley Kubrick dies in England

Stanley Kubrick, born in ManhattanNew York, July 26, 1928, died in St. Albans, United Kingdom, on March 7, 1999.

He began working in the cinema in 1951. That year he premiered his first project, the documentary short film Day of the Fight, which provided a modest financial benefit after being acquired by RKO Pictures. This company also advanced him money for his next job, a nine-minute documentary called Flying Padre. After his first films, Fear and Desire (1953), Killer’s Kiss (1955) and The Killing (1956), was released Paths of Glory (1957).

After this recording he directed his first big-budget film, Spartacus (1960)which was awarded four Oscar Awards and elevated Kubrick’s career at a higher level. After the success of the film, including a Golden Globe for best dramatic film, Kubrick had the opportunity to devote himself to another project, Lolita of 1962.

The feature film, starring Sue Lyon and James Mason received mixed reviews and sparked numerous controversies due to the hebephilic tendencies shown by its protagonist male. However, He was nominated for Best Director at the Golden Globe Awards. and at the Venice festival in 1962. Two years later he directed Dr Strangelove (Red telephone? We fly to Moscow, 1963)for which he was nominated for several awards, including several BAFTA awards and his first Oscar nominationin the Best Director and Adapted Screenplay categories.

In 1968 he reached the peak of his career with 2001: A Space Odysseyscience fiction film with which he won his only Oscar in a personal capacity, for special effects design. In addition, the film is considered as one of the best in history within its genre.

Later, Kubrick directed A Clockwork Orangeone of the most controversial films in history, more than anything due to its low level of censorship. This is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Anthony Burgess showing the character Alex DeLarge —played by Malcolm McDowell—, a sociopathic and charismatic criminalwhose pleasures are classical music, rape and so-called ultraviolence.

The feature film was controversial in several countries, including the UK. For this, Kubrick asked Warner Bros to withdraw it from the United Kingdom, since he was under a lot of pressure and even received threats of death directed towards him and his family. Also, A Clockwork Orange was nominated for four Oscars and Kubrick He was a candidate for this award, the Golden Globe and the BAFTA for his direction and screenplay.

He directed Barry Lyndon from 1975winner of four oscars; Kubrick lost as Best Director before Miloš Forman for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), with Jack Nicholson. this actor starred in Kubrick’s next film, The Shining, based on the novel by Stephen King. After the making of the film, King commented that he disliked Kubrick’s version. Also, he directed Full Metal Jacket (1987).

He was 70 years old and He passed away a few months before the release of his last film, Eyes Wide Shut.from 1999, with which returned after a silence of twelve years