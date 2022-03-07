Emma Watson referred to herself as ‘sensitive and boring’

Emma Watson has lived the vast majority of her life in the spotlight. At age 9, she beat out thousands of competitors and landed the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. But despite being one of the most famous people on the planet, not much is known about the actor’s personal life. But Watson says his private life isn’t as exciting as fans may think.

Watson has gone to great lengths to maintain a private identity. the shining ring The actress has shared that she wants people to suspend their disbelief when they see her in movies. She therefore makes sure to stay tight-lipped about her personal life. Occasionally, though, Waston will give fans a glimpse of her true personality. According to Watson, she has been extremely level-headed from a very young age.

Emma Watson | Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Emma Watson explains that she was very serious since she was little

“I was always a very serious kid,” Watson explained to W Magazine. “I remember being like 13 and girls were like, ‘Felicity is going to kiss Ben on the school grounds.’ It’s amazing that I had friends because I was… I just remember saying ‘Well, that’s stupid. He’s too young to mean anything. He doesn’t love her and that’s just a waste of time. Drinking, being sexy, or smoking never held any appeal or excitement for me. I only wanted to wear a sports bra until I was 22. I couldn’t care less. So I guess I’ve never been in a terrible rush to grow up or be seen as a woman.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/aLJMEs_9ZZE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

The student of ‘Harry Potter’ reveals that she is sensible and boring

It appears that Watson’s sensitivity only increased with age. Even when she had millions of dollars at his disposal, she made very practical decisions. For example, Watson’s first car wasn’t something flashy like a Mercedes or Lexus. Instead, he opted for a very affordable Toyota Prius. “I love the Prius, even if my friends say it’s ugly,” Watson told Interview magazine. “They say I drive a brick. And, to be fair, it’s not the prettiest car on the road, but it’s good for the environment. He’s sensible and boring, like me.

Watson became frustrated with false assumptions being made about his personal life.

Because Watson describes herself and her personal life as dull, she sometimes chafed at the assumptions made about her. Although the Harry Potter The movies made her a child star, her life was extremely structured and not very interesting when she wasn’t filming or promoting the movies.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/EUAVH2od-A0?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“I used to get very frustrated with the child star stigma I got when talking to journalists, and I think it’s because I lived this very sheltered life, where a chauffeur would come pick me up to take me. to the studios,” Watson told GQ UK. “I only saw this very specific group of people that I was making these movies with. I’d get back in my car, go home, and do the same thing the next day.”

Clearly, Watson’s personal life isn’t as glamorous or exciting as fans may think. However, being “sensible and boring” seems to have helped the Beauty and the Beast navigate an often chaotic industry.