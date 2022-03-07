Emma Watson quotes to empower women

We met her when she was just a girl through the big screen, in the Harry Potter movies. For a good part of the millennial generation, she is a young woman who grew up with us and an inspiration when it comes to contemporary feminism. Of course we’re talking about Emma Watson and throughout his artistic career and in activism, he has said powerful phrases about women.

Hermione Granger has been kept in our hearts and now we see her interpreter become an empowered woman who works to get other girls to also reach that point of freedom of thought. Emma Watson has had a lot to say since she left behind the character that launched her to fame and we leave her most famous phrases below for you to read over and over again and understand.

This young British actress has shown that she is not only physically beautiful, but also that her brain is privileged with intelligent reasoning that led her in 2014 to appear before the United Nations assembly as the spokesperson for the initiative ‘HeForShe‘ and gave a great speech about feminism. That same year, she announced that she had graduated with a BA in English Literature.

Phrases for empowered women said by Emma Watson

“If men didn’t have to be aggressive to be accepted, women wouldn’t feel compelled to be submissive. If men didn’t have to control, women wouldn’t have to be controlled.”

“Don’t feel stupid if you don’t like what other people pretend to love.”

“When it is accepted that men are the ones who stay at home taking care of the children, things will change for women as a natural consequence.”

“I don’t want the fear of failure to stop me from doing what really matters to me.”

“Feminism has been confused as the hatred of men. But, by definition, it is the belief that men and women have the same rights and opportunities.”

“Young women are bombarded by ideals of perfection that no human being can really achieve.”

“My idea of ​​being sexy is based on less is more. The less you reveal, the more intriguing you become.”

“If I had a daughter, I would like to show her that she is a force to be reckoned with, and never underestimated.”

“I really think you have to earn things. I don’t feel comfortable unless I’ve really worked hard.”

“I felt myself with that haircut. I felt brave and powerful because it was my choice.”

“In life you make good and bad friends and you have to understand that. You realize that you can’t do everything right.”

“I’m interested in women who are not perfect. They are more convincing.”

“Love is everywhere and I don’t think everyone should sit around waiting for it to be with one person. I think you can love a lot of different people in different ways.”

“It’s important to look at your work and try to be objective about it because that’s how you learn and improve.”

“I don’t want to look like everyone else. I don’t have perfect teeth, I’m not skinny as a stick.”

“All I can do is follow my instincts because I’m never going to be able to please everyone.”

“It seduces an insinuation much better than an ostentatious free sample of the physicist.”

“In my moments of doubt, I firmly tell myself: If not me, then who? If not now, then when?”

“If I am to be a princess, I would definitely like to be a warrior princess.”

“Feminism means equality: political, cultural, social and economic. It’s pretty easy to understand.”

“If you are a woman and you have heard a voice in your head that tells you: Who are you to say something? Remember that you are a human being who can change the world.”

“It may sound like a cliché, but I’ve learned that you’re not going to fall in love with the right person until you love yourself and feel good about yourself.”

“Life is a journey, and you can only learn from experience, that’s why we have to go out and make our own mistakes in order to learn.”

“I want to be a person who feels good about her body, who can say that she loves her body and doesn’t want to change anything.”