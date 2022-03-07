ELDEN RING: Player was so afraid of the first boss that he went up to level 93 before facing him

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

ELDEN RING It’s been on the market for more than a week now and players can’t stop talking about it. Lots of players have shared his experience in his huge world and the stories of his fights against powerful bosses. This has caused fear in some to the degree of making them level up in an exaggerated way before facing the first boss.

if you already played ELDEN RING You know that one of the first mandatory bosses you may encounter is Margit, the Fallen Omen. Being one of the first clashes of its kind in ELDEN RING one would think that it would be a relatively simple battle, but the reality is completely different. The fight against Margit is extremely brutal, to the point that it has even surprised some Souls veterans because of its difficulty.

While it’s clear that beating Margit isn’t impossible, it has proven to be difficult enough for many to comment on it. This has generated fear in other players, who want to arrive well prepared for combat. Such is the case with u/robot_tron, a reddit user who leveled his character up to level 93 before starting the battle.

According to the player, he spent over 40 hours grinding experience to get to level 93 and thus have a character powerful enough to take down Margit without too much trouble.

The plan of a novice player

Of course, it is worth mentioning that this player is a novice in the Souls. This can be seen in his comment history on reddit, as well as the way he assigned attributes every time he leveled up. We say this since he spent the vast majority of points so that his character has 80 Intelligence points, a decision that is far from being the most successful due to the diminishing returns that attributes give after a certain level. Not to mention that he didn’t put a single point of Vigor into his character.

“I didn’t know what to do when I started, so I thought ‘hmm more damage is good. It seems to be an inherently offensive gift.’ She kept working, so here we are. The only law is victory,” the player explained when told that his strategy had some flaws.

What did you think of this story? What level were you when you defeated Magit in ELDEN RING? Tell us in the comments.

ELDEN RING is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about FromSoftware’s critically acclaimed release by reading our review or visiting their listing.

