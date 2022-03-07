El Pasoan Khalid obtains Diamond certification for his song ‘Location’

In the 70-year history of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), only 76 songs have been certified Diamond (meaning they have each sold 10 million copies in the United States).

Now, the 24-year-old El Pasoan born Khalid Robinson joins John Legend, The Weeknd and Lil Nas X as the only African-American male singers to have Diamond-certified singles, thanks to his debut song ‘Location’; and not only that, but it is an exclusive group, being the production of the frontier the number 75 in the history of the association.

In addition to the Syk Sense-produced cut being certified, Khalid’s ‘Young, Dumb, & Broke’ is now 9x Platinum, ‘8Teen’ is 3x Platinum and ‘Coaster’ is 2x Platinum. Robinson’s debut album, 2017’s ‘American Teen,’ is currently 4x Platinum. And at the moment, the cumulative sales of her digital singles amount to 53 million in the United States.

The first song in history to be certified Diamond was Elton John’s ‘Something About The Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind’ in 1997.

Other artists who are proud diamond holders include Eminem, Katy Perry, Drake, Cardi B, and Bruno Mars, to name a few.

triple celebration The artist has shared on his social networks that his album ‘American Teen’ is now 4x platinum. He explained that it was a production that changed his life forever and that he will always be grateful for the love he received from his fans.

This exciting news came after Khalid had just released his latest single ‘Last Call’ which he said is a gift to all his fans.

As if that were not enough, he released a new single in recent days that means another chapter in his life and thanked his followers for loving him and supporting him on his journey as an adult.

made on the border Khalid Donnel Robinson was born on February 11, 1998 in Fort Stewart, Georgia, but spent his childhood in different parts of the United States, including 6 years in Heidelberg, Germany, because his mother, Linda, worked in the military. In high school, the singer and producer studied singing and musical theater. Before finishing high school they moved to El Paso, Texas, where he has assured that finally, after so many places, he felt at home.

A young man with big dreams started creating music when he was in high school, uploading his first works to SoundCloud. In April 2016 he released his single ‘Location’, which would go on to achieve great fame.

Before publishing his first album, in 2016 he released 3 promotional singles: ‘Let’s go’, ‘Hopeless’ and ‘Reasons’; she also collaborated with singer Normani for the movie single ‘Love, Simon’, and with Billie Ellish on ‘Lovely’. She recently released a song with Martin Garrix called ‘Ocean’, which has reached popular ratings and is on Billboard’s most listened to list.