Dolly Parton took Jennifer Aniston out of her comfort zone: “It was terrifying”

In 2018, Dolly Parton and Jennifer Aniston struck up a friendship after working together on the film. dumpling. Anston starred in the film while Parton provided the soundtrack. While working on the film together, Parton pushed Aniston and co-star Danielle MacDonald out of their comfort zones. Aniston described the experience as terrifying and exhilarating.

Dolly Parton and Jennifer Aniston got close while working on a movie

When Parton first became involved with dumpling, was initially only going to provide them with a license for their songs. However, she soon agreed to write the theme song with Linda Perry.

“So I got on Linda Perry just to write the theme song, and boy, did we click as musicians, singers, and writers,” Parton told Elle. “And we get along well. As soon as we wrote the theme song, we just went to each other, writing songs.”

Parton became very involved in the project and formed a friendship with Aniston, who played the title character’s mother. Aniston explained that she was grateful for the opportunity to work with Parton.

“There’s a lot of Dolly worship out there. Not only have I been able to create something with her and sing with her, but I’ve even been her girlfriend,” he told USA Today. “I feel humbled.”

Parton explained that she dragged the actor into a recording studio.

One impact Parton had on the film was bringing Aniston and MacDonald into the studio to record a song together. He explained that neither wanted to do it.

“I told them, ‘Look, we want you to sing.’ And they said, ‘We can’t sing!’” Parton explained. “And we said, ‘We don’t care, we’ll make you sound good. You have to be on this record.’”

Parton explained that she was proud of both actors for making an effort despite their initial discomfort.

“They actually did quite well!” Parton said. “They don’t pretend to be singers. You can always make it sound better if there’s a little note that’s not necessarily in the right pitch or whatever.”

Aniston explained that she was petrified to sing, but ended up feeling happy that she did.

“It was scary and it was fun and all of that…it was great,” she told ET. “[I was] without fear, yes, or with fear, depending on how you look at it. But I had Dolly and Linda Perry there, who were just patient and wonderful.”

Dolly Parton joked that her husband is in love with Jennifer Aniston

Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, was particularly excited that his wife would be working with Aniston. She explained that he had been in love with Aniston for a while.

“Look, I think he fantasizes a little bit, like, a threesome with us,” he joked on the show tonight. “I’m serious!”

Parton explained that she did not think this arrangement was likely.

“I’m serious! He does,” Parton said, adding, “I mean he can’t even take it out to pee, let alone pick it up for three.”

