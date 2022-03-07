Doctors ask for more emojis that talk about health and medicine | The weekly country

In September, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published a controversial petition signed by Dr. Shuhan He and his team at Massachusetts General Hospital. In an extensive article, he argued the need for new medical emojis: organs, diagnostic procedures and clinical tests. According to him, the current arsenal of emojis on our phones had fallen short due to the rise of remote consultations.

Dr. He said that thanks to the pictograms he understood better with his patients when specifying symptoms and prescribing treatments. Especially when they belonged to other cultures, spoke other languages ​​or could not communicate verbally. “If there are more and more medical acts online, it makes sense to adopt the natural language of digital spaces,” he wrote.

For emojis to have universal value, they must be adopted by Unicode, a system that checks that the pictogram in question is correctly interpreted, over and above cultural biases. For example, a paper published in September 2021 warned that in some contexts the liver emoji could be confused with a bicycle seat, while the PQRS wave, the one generated by electrocardiograms, would only be recognized without difficulty in the West.

Just 10 years ago, the University of California anthropologist Mimi Ito said that the charm of emojis lay in their lack of definition. And imprecision is not exactly a desirable trait in a clinical diagnosis. “Sending an emoji is a way of not being silent, of establishing a virtual co-presence, a closeness without a specific purpose. Like a friend’s smile from across the sidewalk. It doesn’t mean anything concrete, but it means everything”, the researcher said then. To get here — the emoji turned clinical communication tool — these pictograms, native to the universe of Asian teen culture, have had to travel a long way.

The emojis would shed some light on the oblique communication between patients and their doctors, a relationship traditionally hampered by the impossible calligraphy of many professionals and by a cryptic jargon with abundant acronyms that forces many people to consult their doubts with Google. Other doctors such as Dr. Bon Ku, director of the Health Design Laboratory at Jefferson University in Philadelphia, warn that the use of pictograms could widen the digital divide that excludes those with less access to technology, particularly those old people. “Emojis are already part of the widespread global dialogue, and with medical emojis still in their infancy, there is an opportunity to incorporate them, in an accessible and inclusive way, into clinical practice,” he writes in an article in JAMA.

In 2016, the syringe inaugurated the arsenal of medical emojis adopted by Unicode. Since then, 45 have been incorporated: health workers of all races, wheelchairs, organs, devices and medical instruments, and even the rod of Asclepius, the Greek symbol of medicine.

The Massachusetts General Hospital team has made a list of 15 new ones that are, in their opinion, vital for the flow of communication with their patients. Among others, they ask for an emoji of the intestines, stomach, lungs and kidneys, a blood bag, an electroencephalogram, a CAT scan and white blood cells. So far, they have only been granted the crutches emoji.