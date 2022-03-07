“Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness”: who are the Illuminati?

a familiar look

In the specific scene of the trailer you can see Doctor Strange captured and escorted by Ultron’s Sentinels, who direct him to a tribunal with mysterious characters that, until now, cannot be seen correctly. Although, moments later, a voice and certain features of a character very familiar to X-men fans on the big screen are heard. It is nothing more and nothing less than Charles Xavier or Professor X, who culminates this brief scene with the phrase “We should tell him the truth.”

Immediately, the emotion ran out of control among the followers of this franchise, who are more than certain that the mentor of the mutants belongs to the Illuminati group, a top-secret group of superheroes with a persuasive and intelligent capacity who have been the orchestrators of a series of events. inside the comic strips. But who are they?

to avoid threats

The Illuminati first appeared in New Avengers #7, created by Brian Michael Bendis and Seve McNiven in July 2005. Then, a year and a half later, they had their solo series.

The Illuminati are a group hidden from view of the other heroes, made up of the most brilliant minds in the Marvel Universe and with great resources to be able to achieve their goals, study various risk situations and thus be able to anticipate future threats that affect the destiny of the Land.

The group was formed some time after the Kree-Skrull war. At that time, in the same style as Nick Fury in the MCU, Iron Man summoned the brightest heroes to study what had happened in this event. Tony Stark explained to those present that this situation got out of hand and could have been avoided if they had acted collectively. Therefore, to prevent new threats of this caliber, he proposed to create a group of terrestrial superheroes to deter this kind of event. Although the idea was not well received at first, they finally reached a strategic agreement.

list of heroes

The first team that was present at said meeting was made up of Tony Stark, Reed Richards “Mr. Fantastic”, the troublemaker and king of Atlantis, Namor; Black Lightning, king of the Inhumans; Doctor Strange and Professor Charles Javier. At first he was also thought of in Black Panther, but he decided not to be part of this agreement.

Chaotic events and bad decisions

Despite being a group of heroes with enough intelligence to carry out strategic acts, the group has been characterized by making bad decisions, which have not only affected them, but also the destiny of the heroes and humanity.

raging hulk

Prior to the events of Civil War (comics), the Hulk was a totally unstable being, the green monster, in an episode of rage, destroyed Las Vegas. Given this, the Illuminati team decided to put letters on the matter and send him to outer space, but not before adding a bomb with a specific time inside the ship in which he was going. However, the Hulk ends up landing on the planet Sakkar and through a series of events he becomes the leader of this world. It wasn’t until years later that the ship he landed on detonated the bomb he was riding with, destroying his empire and his unborn child. Hulk, in revenge and learning of the Illuminati’s plans, returns to Earth seeking revenge and destruction.

Secret Invasion

Tony Stark brought this team together again to show them the body of a Skrull who had long masqueraded as Elektra Natchios. The Illuminati traveled to the planet of the Skrulls where they were captured and this gave rise to the Secret Invasion. The event began to take on greater importance when Black Lightning revealed himself as a Skrull, starting this conflict of gigantic proportions.

The future of the Illuminati on the big screen

At the moment, not much is known about the plans the MCU has for the Illuminati. It is presumed that within this team we will see Professor X and the superior Iron Man, an alternate version of Tony Stark who could be played by Tom Cruise, as indicated by some insiders. Nothing is confirmed; however, the expectations are very high to see this new team and their brilliant minds.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 3×22 Season finale: our ranking of the year, why we watch series and movies and goodbye

The year is over and so is the third season of the podcast. We started by doing an exercise in series and movie buff nostalgia; then we comment on what our favorite productions of the year are; and finally, the “may the force be with you” moment. It has been a great trip.