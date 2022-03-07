Diego Verdaguer. The day Adal Ramones made him cry

Adal Ramones fired Diego Verdaguer with a publication on his Instagram account, in which he shared an anecdote of when they had to work together on the program “Singing for a Dream”.

Adal recalled that one day they went to dinner, Diego asked him who in the world of comedy and standup he admired, to which he replied: John Verdaguer; Diego’s surprise was great when Adal recited a joke from his uncle’s memory, with whom he began his career as his assistant, Adal’s revelation moved him so much that he cried.

“I met him when he coincided in the reality show Singing for a dream, when we went out one night we went to dinner and he asked who I admired from the world of comedy and standup and without saying water, I acted the jokes of the great Juan from memory Verdaguer that he had learned by heart from an acetate disc that I discovered as a child. His surprise was so great that tears came to his eyes… without my knowing it, I brought to mind his uncle and teacher in show business, his first formal job in show business, since she was his personal assistant in his teenage years,” he said.

Read also: This is how Diego Verdaguer said goodbye to Amanda Miguel, his great love

Adal revealed that Diego Verdaguer’s uncle was an inspiration for him to do comedy, so since Diego found out, he and his family had a nice friendly relationship with Ramones.

“Juan Verdaguer his family and for me a great inspiration from when I was a child and dreamed of doing comedy. From that moment we became great friends and I always appreciated the love of Amanda and Ana Victoria, they all opened their hearts and their homes to us, being very beautiful times that I will carry in my heart”.

With a photo in which both appear smiling, it is how Adal said goodbye to Verdaguer, with whom he remembers, he enjoyed pleasant talks in the company of wine and roast beef.

“Today my pain joins that of yours and so many millions of unconditional fans that the great Diego conquered with his music, lyrics and feeling. Ché loco, one day we will see each other to enjoy those wines and your phenomenal barbecue. I send you a huge kiss As far as you are, I love you and I will always admire you with that great love that you gave so much to the world”

The Mexican driver joined the hundreds of celebrities who fired Diego Verdaguer on social networks; The Argentine died early today after complications from Covid-19.

“A great human being and fabulous friend has gone; a soul grateful to life and always happy to share joy with friends and strangers, with those close to him and with his thousands and millions of fans.”

rad