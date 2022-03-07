Did Camila Cabello plagiarize Fonseca with ‘Bam bam’? Tiktok generates controversy | VIDEO

Some days ago Camila Hair released his new song with Ed Sheeran, which managed to drive the fans of both crazy with ‘Bam bam’, a mixture of pop with Latin rhythms. However, some Tiktok users claimed that there was a certain resemblance between her song and I send you flowers from Fonseca.

The Colombian song came out in 2005 and became one of the most liked. It is composed by the singer-songwriter who has won several Latin Grammy awards and who has more than 20 years of experience. This was one of the most important successes of his entire career.

Specifically, it is the part of Ed Sheeran that they compare with that of the Colombian singer. Some users of social networks assured that there is a lot of difference while others affirm that they are not alike at all. So far, none of the artists involved have taken a stand on the comments.

Did Camila Cabello plagiarize Fonseca?

Some social media users commented that it was normal for them to sound similar because Camila I was experimenting with Latin sounds, however, some claimed that the melodies were the same. Others commented that it resembled the song ‘My sweet little girl’ of the Kumbia Kings.

Many commented that they believed that the Colombian could sue Cabello because it could be plagiarism. It was in 2021 when the singer re-released said song as a tribute to his artistic career. He also commented that the song narrates how it is that loves are remembered with affection.

Now, it is important to mention that the singer could have used a sample, that is, she could use the fragment of the song to reuse it as an instrument or a different recording. Do you think there was plagiarism? Leave us your comments on Sonica’s social networks.



