Devin Booker makes weird comment about dating Kendall Jenner: ‘I’m enjoying life’

ads

More about: devin booker Devin Booker shares a romantic birthday tribute to Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner flashes her butt in a thong Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker dine at the same place as ex Blake Griffin Kendall Jenner shares rare photos flirting with boyfriend Devin booker in italy

It is still a closed book.

Devin Booker was relatively coy when asked in a new interview if it’s “difficult” navigating fame and dating Kendall Jenner, saying he’s simply living his best life.

“I wouldn’t say difficult. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came out of my mouth so easily because it wasn’t always like that, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now,” he told WSJ. Series “My Monday morning” of the magazine.

“I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact I can have on this world, the younger generation below me, and the kids who look up to me.”

The beginning of the Phoenix Suns player’s relationship with Jenner was shrouded in mystery as they first sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2020 with several outings together, but didn’t confirm their relationship until they became Instagram official. on Valentine’s Day 2021.

The couple rarely posted about each other on social media in an attempt to maintain privacy, but they celebrated their first anniversary in June 2021 and paid tribute to the milestone with photos of themselves cuddling.

Booker, 25, and Jenner, 26, then took their romance abroad to Capri, Italy, where they were photographed lounging on a yacht in August.

“I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact I can have in this world,” he told the WSJ. Magazine of her relationship with Jenner. lyndon french

Even though their love was approaching two years old, Jenner excluded Booker from appearing on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“Kendall has always had this rule: She felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before letting them be a part of the show, because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” said executive producer Farnaz Farjam. she told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” podcast last June.

It’s unclear if Booker will appear in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s upcoming Hulu series, “The Kardashians.”

ads