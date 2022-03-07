Deputy Leyvi Bautista inaugurates Department of Social Welfare

The deputy of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) for Santo Domingo Oeste, Eduviges María Bautista Gomera (Leyvi Bautista), led this Saturday, March 5, the inauguration ceremony of the Department of Social Welfare, belonging to its Office of Social Management.

The purpose of this department is to contribute to improving the quality of life of the residents of Santo Domingo Oeste, by providing assistance with water trucks, cleaning of septic tanks, execution of educational programs, food assistance, health, housing, sports, youth, among others.

Leyvi Bautista, when pronouncing the central words of the activity, indicated that his campaign proposal, in the representation section, scheduled permanent work with the most vulnerable sectors of this municipality.

“Social welfare goes hand in hand with human development, and there can be no human development in Santo Domingo Oeste if we do not create programs that mitigate the needs of the people, which were forgotten in the last 16 years, before the president took office. Luis Abinader”, declared the deputy with the most votes from the Dominican Republic (28,459 votes).

The activity, which took place at the Las Ruinas Palavé facilities, was attended by representatives of neighborhood associations, churches, sports and community leaders, among other authorities.

The Casa Grande de Palavé or Ruinas de Palavé was a monumental architectural work of its time, built, according to historians, at the end of the 16th century, by one of the prominent families that arrived on the island and dedicated themselves to sugar production.

The Ruins of Palavé belongs to the so-called ‘Rutas de los Ingenios’, from the times of Columbus, where Father Las Casa, Diego Colón, among other figures of the colonial era, were involved.