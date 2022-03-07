Deputies approve reform to make generic drug prescription mandatory – El Sol de México

With 482 votes in favor, two against and one abstention the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies approved to reform the General Health Law to establish as an obligation the medical prescription by generic name of medicines.

The opinion cites that the medicines, for their use, medical prescription and marketing, will be identified by their generic and distinctive names and indicates that the issuer of the medical prescription will prescribe the medicines in their generic name and, if desired, may indicate the name distinctive of his preference informing the patient about the therapeutic options.

Furthermore, it indicates that the Ministry of Health will promote the necessary measures and actions in order to inform the population about the safety, efficacy and quality of generic and biosimilar medicines.

In the training programs for health personnel, the obligations of medical prescription provided for in the Law and other regulatory provisions will be promoted, in addition, the professionalization actions of pharmacy personnel will be strengthened.

In substantiating the opinion, Deputy Antolín Guerrero Márquez (Morena) considered that with the reform it will be guaranteed to acquire medicines at a better price by avoiding that they are prescribed only patent ones whose cost is higher.

It is necessary for Congress to support the most efficient use of available resources for the benefit of the population, and one way to do so is through generic drugsMarquez said.

Mexico It is the second largest market in Latin America and the main exporter of generic drugs in the region. “This reform will support people’s health and economy.”

For its part, MP Solomon Chertorivski Woldenberg of MC, recalled that the bill from the Senate intends that any public or private prescription that is issued include the active substance; that is, when you go to a pharmacy, the medicine that can be prescribed is the generic one.

“Although today between eight or nine out of 10 medicines that are bought with generics in a pharmacy decreases to less than half. Many doctors still prescribe the patent brand, when generics already exist. I am pleased that we can vote by consensus this initiative that really impacts the pockets of Mexicans,” he said.

Xavier González Zirión deputy of the PRIconsidered that the economic recession adds to the crisis of lack of medicines, health spending has risen and with it the cost of medicines and pointed out that when a medicine has a valid patent and is unique in the market, its price it is stratospheric, but as there is more competition they become more accessible and cheaper.

The opinion reformsa General Health Lawwhich was sent to the Federal Executive for constitutional purposes.