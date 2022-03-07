Denzel Washington will discuss “Hollywood and Faith”

The two-time Oscar winner will attend the global conference, right after the Academy Awards ceremony.

Two-time Academy Award winner and 2022 nominee Denzel Washington will speak at the 2022 International Leadership Summit, which will take place March 31-April 2 in Charlotte.

The annual conference was created by TD Jakes and brings together aspiring and experienced entrepreneurs, leaders and change agents to revolutionize the future of leadership. At this year’s event, Washington will share the stage with Jakes for a master class discussing Hollywood, his faith and his life in the spotlight.

Denzel Washington, who is also a producer and director, is considered one of the leading actors of his generation and holds the accolade of being the most Oscar-nominated African-American man of all time. Washington received 10 Academy Award nominations, including one this year for his work on The tragedy of Macbeth.

In 2019, Denzel Washington was honored with the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the highest honors bestowed on a film career.. At the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, he received the Cecil B. deMille Honorary Award, given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for his extraordinary contributions to the world of entertainment.

In addition to the Academy Award nomination for The tragedy of MacbethWashington expanded his directorial experience in 2021 with A Journal for Jordan, a movie starring Michael B. Jordan. Previously, the actor directed the films Antwone Fisher: Triumph of the Spirit (2002)the great debate (2007) and Barriers (2016).

“Denzel Washington’s career is second to none, both on and off screen, and his passion for making an impact on the world comes through,” said Jakes. “The wisdom, business savvy and ability to mentor and Denzel’s mobilizer have indelibly influenced the world, and I am honored to welcome them to the International Leadership Summit.”

Jakes has dedicated the last 45 years to serving and inspiring people on a global scale. In addition to his role as Bishop of The Potter’s HouseJakes is a philanthropist, educator, real estate developer, and respected leader in the international business community.

The annual International Leadership Summit will give visionaries and leaders the tools they need to become “master builders” who can build strong foundations and revolutionize the way they lead in an ever-changing world. Guests from 19 countries have registered to attend the summit, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Namibia, Kenya, South Africa and Switzerland.

Other speakers at this year’s conference include Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, business tycoon Janice Bryant Howroyd, author and political commentator Van Jones, Pastor Joel Osteen and other key figures in the worlds of business, entertainment , non-profit organizations and the religious field.

Registration for the conference is open at ThisIsILS.org. Attendees can participate virtually or in person.