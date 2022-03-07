Demi Moore and Kim Kardashian impose gloves as an accessory

Only two stars like Demi Moore and Kim Kardashian could wear gloves to give them enough notoriety and propose them as a must.











Fashion weeks not only bring together the most influential celebrities of the moment, but also offer us previews of what little by little we will begin to see more often in different brands and it seems that Demi Moore and Kim Kardashian launched a strong warning on the use of gloves, which will be imposed with force.

While Kim has been wearing gloves every time she’s seen in a Balenciaga look, she’s finally turned the spotlight on the ones she wore during Milan fashion week. These light blue gloves belong to the Prada collection and were precisely part of Kim’s outfit to attend a dinner with Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

Unexpectedly, the gloves became the sensation of the moment and even inspired memes in which they were compared to those used to wash dishes or do chores in the kitchen; However, if we look closely, they are far from having similarities with those of household chores, since their satin finish and tailoring to each finger provide unparalleled elegance to any look, whether it is an evening dress, a suit as it happened in this case or some other spring garment with which the result would resemble that of a princess.

Demi Moore did something similar more recently, when she walked the Yves Saint Laurent show in Paris. In her case, a slight greeting with her hand was enough to make it impossible to stop looking at her gloves, slightly shorter than Kim’s, but just as vibrant due to the electric blue color in combination with her jumpsuit. . Although in this case they seem to be made of leather, the feeling that this is the accessory that will dominate autumn and winter is not lost; similarly, blue may come to replace very peri next year.











