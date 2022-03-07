‘DC League of Superpets’: Keanu Reeves voices the new animated Batman

We just got to know Robert Pattinson’s Batman with the premiere of ‘The Batman’ and we almost have here a new version of DC’s Dark Knight, in this case, animated. We will see it in ‘DC League of Superpets’, the new animated feature film from Warner Bros., which is nothing but a Alternative version of The Justice League starring the mascots of the DC superheroes.

And the person in charge of giving voice to this new Bat Man in its original version is an actor that everyone loves: Keanu Reeves. Many fans recognized his voice in the new trailer for the film, and Warner Bros. has confirmed that, indeed, the popular actor from ‘Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’ is behind him, thus adding another iconic character to the career of he. Yes indeed, Let’s hope that the pets in this movie have better luck than those in ‘John Wick’.

star cast

Reeves isn’t the only Hollywood superstar to lend his voice to the film. With the release of the new trailer focused on Batman (which you can see below), Warner has officially revealed the list of actors and actresses who will play the mascots, as well as the new versions of the iconic DC superheroes in the family-oriented film.

Leading the team we meet crypto, the dog (and best friend) of Superman, who is voiced in English by Dwayne Johnson, who already has a previous role in animation having played Maui in ‘Vaiana’, and who we will see soon -in the flesh- in another production of DC, ‘Black Adam’. he accompanies him ace the Bat-Hound, Batman’s pet dog, who is played by Johnson’s regular sidekick, Kevin Hart (‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle).

On the other hand, John Krasinski participates in the film as the voice of Supermanwith Vanessa Bayer as CVa pig with the ability to modify her size who becomes Wonder Woman’s pet, Natasha Lyonne as mertona turtle with super speed, Diego Luna as Chipa squirrel with electrical powers, Green Lantern’s pet, and Marc Maron as lex luthor. Rounding out the cast are Kate McKinnon, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Jameela Jamil.

In ‘DC League of Super Pets’, Krypto the Superdog and Superman are inseparable friends, share the same superpowers and fight side by side against crime in Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag street gang to harness their own newly discovered powers and rescue the superheroes.

They direct the movie Jared Sternwriter of ‘Batman: The LEGO Movie’ and ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ and Sam Levine (‘Zafarrancho in the ranch’). ‘DC League of Super Pets’ opens in theaters May 20.