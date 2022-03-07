Day 10 of the Clausura 2022 will be played normally, assured Mikel Arriola

The show must go on after the incidents of violence that occurred on the pitch of the Corregidora Stadium between followers of Querétaro and Atlas and Mikel Arriola, president of the MX Leagueanticipated that the Day 10 of the Clausura 2022 you can play normally.

However, the disaffiliation of the white roosters It is still latent, so it will be tomorrow at the owners’ meeting when a decision is made on the future of the team.

In addition, the director assured in an interview with Televisa, that they will seek to reinforce security measures in all the stadiums of the Mexican championship to prevent a repeat of a situation as unfortunate as what happened on Saturday in Querétaro.

“Yes there is going to be (matchday 10). We solve this problem in sanctions and in the measures to reinforce security and we continue with our days, with our matches, with all the emphasis on security. Ask people to trust football and that we continue with our day and with this World Cup year”, Arriola declared.

Date 10 of the tournament is scheduled to continue next Friday with the game between Necaxa and Gallos Blancos.

LIGA MX IS IN CONTINUOUS CONTACT WITH FIFA AND CONCACAF

Mexico will be the organizer of the 2026 World Cup together with the United States and Canada, so both the FIFA What Concacaf have been in direct contact with Mikel Arriola and Yon de Luisa about what happened on the Corregidora field.

“Both Yon de Luisa and I have been explaining the facts to FIFA and Concacaf, we are very close and we have to resolve as football this week, first the sanctions and then the measures to close the space to these violent groups and then continue with the implementation so that this does not happen again”

