David Lynch to star in new Steven Spielberg movie

steven spielberg is working on his autobiographical film entitled The Fabelmans. This film has been talked about for a long time, although details about the plot or its release date are not yet known, but about the incredible cast that will make it up. Now, via Variety, the presence of the famous director David Lynch was confirmed.

the creator of Twin Peaks he will join the film as an actor and this will be the first time he works alongside the Hollywood giant he directed ET. It has not been reported which character he will play but we know that he will join Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, who will play Spielberg’s parents, Seth Rogen who will be the director’s uncle, Gabriel LaBelle, who will play Steven himself as a child and Julia Butters who will be the sister of the protagonist.

David Lynch.

Lynch is a director who is at the antipodes of Spielberg. Although both have earned a more than prominent place in American cinema, their filmographies go to different places. While Lynch is characterized by an alternative cinema, linked to experimentalism, Spielberg is one of the great representatives of blockbuster, science fiction and bombastic Hollywood movies, so seeing them work together will be something truly unprecedented in their careers.

The Flabelmans It will be a film marked by the life story of Steven Spielberg that, although it is not a completely true narrative, since the real names will be changed, it will address the first years of the director’s life. According to Variety, the film could be released within the framework of Thanksgiving Day in the United States, although Universal Pictures has not confirmed it yet. The script will be in charge of the same Spielberg and Tony Kushner, who will also be producers along with Kristie Macosko Krieger.