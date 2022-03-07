Crypto: Billie Eilish Jumps on the NFT Bandwagon

Lash Music LLCa company owned by American singer-songwriter billie eilish which protects its music and its brand, has applied for the registration of two trademarks for BILLIE EILISH and its Blohsh logo with documents that imply a future expansion in the music industry tokens non-expendable (NFT).

What has happened

Michael Kondoudisa trademark attorney licensed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), has confirmed that Lash Music LLC’s trademark applications for “BILLIE EILISH” and the “Blohsh” logo are intended to cover tokens non-expendable, according to the documentation sent to Benzinga.

More specifically, the documents cite “Digital Materials, namely Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs; downloadable digital media, namely, digital collectibles created using blockchain-based software technology; downloadable video game software; Downloadable virtual products, namely, computer software programs that include in-game resources, tokens, and virtual currency for use in video games and online virtual worlds”.

Kondoudis has stated that “these presentations do not surprise him” as they follow similar examples of prominent names in the music industry. He has explained that Universal Music Group (UMG) has recently announced a partnership with the NFT platform Curiumand since Eilish is one of UMG’s most popular recording artists, she was expected to apply for relevant trademarks.

“In addition, it is no longer unusual for recording artists to file trademark applications for NFTs,” Kondoudis notes.

