Corregidora stadium suspended for violence; clubs seek to break with bars

The Liga BBVA Mx announced that the suspension of the Corregidora stadium, where the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro club plays, was determined, after the acts of violence that occurred on Saturday afternoon, which left at least 26 people injured, two of them seriously.

At a press conference, Mikel Arriola, president of the Liga BBVA, reported that an extraordinary assembly of club owners was also called next Tuesday, “where we will discuss what is going to happen to the entertainment groups and how we can close with forceful actions those collaboration spaces”.

Regardless of what results from the meeting, Arriola stated that, after the clashes between fans that occurred during the Atlas-Gallos Blancos match, “the visiting fans will no longer be able to go to the stadiums.”

NO MORE! ❌

"Starting today, visiting bars will no longer be able to attend stadiums in Mexico" 🎤: Mikel Arriola, president of the Liga BBVA MX.

Regarding the status of the stadium, he indicated that the time of the suspension will be determined by the disciplinary commission, but it began this Sunday.

⚠️ They determine a state of suspension until the Disciplinary Commission determines the period and sanction corresponding to the Corregidora Stadium. The words of Mikel Arriola. All the information at the moment👉 https://t.co/xnfbUvZAbL pic.twitter.com/HQDpBQqqyN — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) March 6, 2022

Regarding the sanctions against the security company that was guarding the site, Gabriel Solares, president of the Gallos Blancos club, said that they are evaluating the actions of the company “which has worked for many years in the stadium and in many events in Querétaro”.

According to Solares, at the time the events occurred, the Corregidora stadium was under the protection of 358 private security elements, 100 state and 150 municipal police officers.

According to the authorities, the clashes between fans left a balance of 26 people injured, of which three have already been discharged and two are reported in serious condition.

The State Attorney General’s Office initiated an investigation folder for these events, for the crimes of attempted homicide and violence in sporting events.

For its part, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) said that it is investigating the responsibility of the authorities in what happened, since they have the obligation to guarantee the safety of people inside and outside places where events are held, including if these without private.