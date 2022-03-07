Collectors keep VHS alive

Yes Oskar Rodriguez and Dirceu Castro stacked the VHS they have, with an average thickness of three centimeters each, the column would exceed the Torre Latinoamericana, which has a height of 182 meters —including the antenna—, and would barely be below the Torre Mayor, which is the tallest skyscraper in Mexico City.

Between the two, they add up to more than 6,000 films in this format, which officially disappeared almost two decades ago with the arrival of DVD.

Although movies on CD were positioned thanks to the marketing that advertised them as having a sound that could register the drop of a pin and an image that was far from traditional graininess —in addition to not needing to be rewound— for Castro and Rodríguez, the love of VHS appeals to nostalgia.

“There are people who buy a VHS for the memory, to put it on the bookshelf even if they don’t have a way to reproduce it, but it is to feel something that they perhaps had in their childhood and relive it,” Dirceu Castro tells EL UNIVERSAL.

Oskar has anecdotes from when he was little: he says he used to come home from school and sit down to watch movies with the curtains drawn so he would look good.

“My dad told me I looked like a vampire. Then he became a movie fan himself and had his own, smaller collection,” he recounts.

In his case, he started collecting when, in his teens, he bought a pirated version of Alien that before finishing, he began to rewind because the tapes were not enough for more than two hours of normal recording and the title lasted longer.

It was there that he began to save and buy originals. Alone or with friends he toured the wineries that were in the downtown area of ​​the capital and increased his collection.

“When I lived with my mom my collection wasn’t that big, but later when I was home I saw the clothes closet and I clogged it with videos, it wasn’t enough anymore and it started to spread,” says Oskar amused.

Not so expensive luxury

In the first years of the new century, VCRs ceased to be produced, people began to give away or throw away their collection, and in flea markets the trilogy of The Godfather could be obtained for less than 50 pesos and movie titles. Disney in less than 10 pesos, because apart from that they had piracy in front of them.

But at least in the last six years the Video Home System, the real name of the format, has had a revival in Internet in Mexico, when buying and selling groups were organized with up to 3,000 members.

Prices? They’re not tall. On average they are around 50 and 100 pesos, nothing to do with the more than a thousand euros (about 24 thousand pesos) that a collector in Europe paid for The Enchanted Crystal, in its original box, a 1982 film directed by Jim Herson and Frank Oz .

In the case of Dirceu, 43 years old, he spends an average of 500 pesos a month, although he has already promised himself to stop buying materials that later, due to time, he cannot see.

“Then I get certain lots, I keep some and sell the others,” he is honest in an interview.

Rare titles to obtain, which remained in that format, such as The Resurrectionist (1990), a sequel to Reanimator; El escapulario, a national film from the 1960s, and Sociedad de mutantes, from the late 1980s, are part of the collection of these collectors. “I have a title, Zombie (1979), it’s Italian and it comes in Spanish. Someone from Australia offered me a thousand dollars (about 20 thousand pesos), but no, only if I had an emergency,” says Dirceu.

long live VHS

HSV care is varied. Some people keep them in plastic bags to prevent moisture from generating mold on the tape and some go through them from time to time, in addition to playing them to enjoy the content.

Unlike the LP or vinyl, whose reissues are placed in specialized stores and there are street stalls with several for sale, thanks to the manufacture of turntables, the VHS will not suffer the same fate, consider Oskar and Dirceu.

The last player ceased production in 2016, 10 years after A Violent History, starring Viggo Mortensen, was published, considered the last VHS.

Two years ago a company got permission to reissue Mandy (2018), from Nicolas Cage, and which was passed to the 4:3 system. In a few hours on the Witter Entertainment page the copies were sold out.

The same thing happened with Red Christmas and Nightmare cinema. But so far no company has announced the manufacture of VHS players.

“This is going to live a time of nostalgia and the taste for collecting, but it will fade with our generation, regrets Dirceu.

Oskar is more positive about the future: “I have been surprised that there are many kids who are buying, but I think it is more out of nostalgia for having something they saw with their parents. Taking out the cassette, putting it back in its case, was something else.”

MOVIE PRIDE

6 thousand FILMS add to date the collection of cassettes of Oskar Rodríguez and Direceu Castro

100 PESOS It can cost an original VHS in the buying and selling groups; Titles like The Godfather can be obtained for less than 50 pesos.

24 thousand PESOS they come to pay in the market for tapes like El cristal encantado, 1982.

DIRCEU CASTRO

Collector

“There are people who buy a VHS for the memory, even if they don’t have a way to play it. It’s to feel something they had in their childhood”

THE DATA

The best-selling film in this format was The Lion King, from 1995.

THE JOURNEY OF VHS

Arrival at the market: VHS was invented by the Japanese electronics company JVC in the 1970s. The South Korean drama The young teacher was the first release.

Ability: thanks to its length, a cassette tape allowed a playback time of between four and five hours.

Market outlet: the last film to arrive in this format was A history of violence, from 2005. The last video recorder was made by Japan’s Funai Electric in 2016.