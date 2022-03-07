CM Punk attacks and talks about a WWE legend after AEW Revolution

During the last hours there have been many AEW news that have highlighted the treatment and the combat that has been seen between two of the best of Tony Khan’s company. It is about the AEW fighter CM Punk who faced the winner of the ring and fighter of AEW MJF.

CM Punk remembers his idol

During the press conference after the PPV AEW Revolution that we had in the last hours within AEW, the victorious Punk wanted to demonstrate his passion for the world of wrestling and he remembered one of his best heroes and idols in the industry.

“I love Bret Hart,” Punk said. “His career was cut short [por Goldberg]and it’s a fucking tragedy because there are people who go to Saudi Arabia and get paid millions of dollars… that should have been Bret.” “I’m sick of crying,” said an emotional CM Punk. “Today has been brutal. The first time I cried today was when they showed me my ring jacket, which had a silhouette of Larry on it. [el perro de Punk]. Then after my fight [con MJF]Someone came up to me and said, ‘I got into wrestling because of you, I saw Straight Edge Society and I was blown away. I went to WrestleMania to see you and Rey Mysterio. That made me cry.” Punk added that he would give up his career “in the blink of an eye” to Hart. “I feel super lucky and grateful to get a second chance,” admitted Punk. “I’d put it down in a heartbeat to give it to Bret. I just love that mom so much. She is the greatest of all time.”

In this way, Punk in the most exciting moment of his life in recent years remembered the man who made it possible for him to be able to climb on top of a ring. So much so that he attacked WWE Hall of Fame member Goldberg who made a lot of money from his trips to Saudi Arabia.

Thank you for sharing this time and enjoying this passion with us. Remember that you can also follow us on our RRSS. On PLANET WRESTLING we approach you the best news in the world of wrestling and wrestling in Spanish. In addition to WWE, of course also all AEW news, with the best coverage and live monitoring.