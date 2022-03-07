Chris Pratt thinks Thor 4 will wow audiences!

The actor who gives life to Star-Lord: Chris Pratt, spoke about Thor: Love and Thunder.

Perhaps one of the funniest dynamics forged in the last great crossover of The AvengersIt was that fight between star lord and Thor to decide who was the leader of The Guardians of the Galaxyand in a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Chris Pratt revealed that we will see more of this relationship in Thor: Love and Thunder:

“That dynamic we found while filming avengers, and it seems that people liked it. A) Yes Taika Waititi He had a vision for it, and I think they’ll like what we did, because it picks up the same tone of rivalry between the two characters.”

However, the same actor revealed that there is no point of comparison between the two, both in fiction and in real life, because: “Chris Hemsworth is on another level. I was just amazed at his presence. He is a god-man in real life. I was fine just being with him.”

After clarifying that the film rivalry does not extend to the actors, Chris Pratt commented that “Audiences are going to be blown away after seeing what Taika brought to Thor 4, it’s another level.”

In addition to those already mentioned, the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder will also be attended by Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Jeff Goldblumetc. And the film is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, does it excite you Thor: Love and Thunder?