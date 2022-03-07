Chef Romo takes the sandwich to sophistication

Those who believe that it is easy to prepare a sandwich have never seen the program “Romo’s sandwiches”, which shows how an apparently simple dish can be taken to a sophistication worthy of the most renowned restaurants and the most demanding palates.

Mauricio Romo, the master behind this show whose second season is broadcast every Monday at 6:00 p.m. on the El Gourmet channel, believes that the popularity of this program is based on the fact that it is a dish that everyone has prepared in some occasion and that is why the viewer feels close to what is being done.

Read also: Bob Saget, star of the famous series “Full House”, dies

“It is perhaps one of the most popular dishes in the world, we have all made a sandwich and here from the first season we wanted to take it to a higher level, reinvent it, try new ingredients and let the public see that, although easy, it can be interesting, rich and with a high level”, detailed Romo.

Although he has been feeding the most demanding palates for decades, the chef acknowledges that with this show he has been able to win over another audience, one that does not taste gourmet dishes.

“Some did not know me and I find it fascinating that now through the networks they send me the dishes that we make in the program but made by them. I think that is why I have always liked cooking, because I believe that food unites and goes beyond languages ​​or customs, it has that great connection and that is reflected in this show, ”he said.

Read also: The dog shows his power at the Golden Globes

For this new season, the chef prepared more than 30 recipes, among which dishes with Asian, Cuban, Mediterranean and Mexican styles stand out.

“As with tacos, the sandwich is such a generous dish that almost any stew can be put on it. The recipes are born from the types of ingredients that you get to know in life and from taking the risk of incorporating them, ”he added.