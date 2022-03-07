Charlotte Flair responds to Ricky Starks: “He lacks confidence”

Charlotte Flair is certainly not lacking in self-confidence as she has previously stated that she is on a different level compared to Roman Reigns and has repeatedly stated that She will emerge victorious from her match against Ronda Rousey during the first night of WrestleMania 38.

► Charlotte Flair knows that her spear is better

Many fans are simply tired of the opportunities Charlotte Flair has received in WWE; However, it cannot be argued that the current SmackDown Champion is one of the best fighters in the company and has been part of several historic fights in the company.

During a recent interview on Josh Martinez’s Superstar Crossover podcast, Charlotte Flair responded to Ricky Starks’ question, who asked who had the better spear between the two, while naming himself the winner. The Queen explained why she didn’t feel the need to say that she has a better move than AEW star Ricky Starks, as she doesn’t lack confidence in her ability.

“I feel like I don’t have to say that the mind is the best to be the best. When someone says that his is the best, it is because he does not have confidence”.

Ricky Starks is one of the rising stars of All Elite Wrestling, but Certainly her career cannot yet be compared to that of Charlotte Flair, who has 12 championships under her belt and her father Ric Flair hopes that she can break her historic record of 16 world championships, while the AEW fighter has had good matches, but his main achievement in that company is being the FTW Champion.