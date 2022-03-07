César Bono undergoes emergency surgery and his health is very delicate

After being hospitalized in an emergency last week, the state of health of the actor and comedian César Bono is delicate, reported his daughter María Rosa Queijeiro.

Just on Friday, March 4, the same actor from ‘Neighbors’ posted a message on his Twitter account to report that his state of health was “stable” after surgery.

However, the actor would have returned to the operating room due to a perforation in the duodenum, which is the part of the small intestine that is between the end of the stomach and the jejunum.

A few hours ago, his daughter revealed in an interview for the newspaper Reforma that the family is going through difficult times, because César Bono is not in good health.

“Not well. It is very serious“, said María Rosa.

Why is César Bono hospitalized?

Last Friday, Leonardo Bono, son of César Bono, reported in an interview with Javier Poza of Radio Formula, that his father was hospitalized for “bleeding from an ulcer”, as he explained that he has suffered from gastrointestinal problems for a long time.

In recent years, César Bono, 71, has faced various health problems, including surviving nine heart attacks and COVID-19, a disease for which he tested positive in August 2021.