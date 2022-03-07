Celebrity couples who are friends after breaking up
1.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have remained friends since they split in 2014. They’re so close, in fact, that when Gwyneth remarried, Chris and the kids joined her on their honeymoon.
two.
Despite their infamous rape scandal in the ’90s, Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant remain “the best of friends.”
3.
Jennifer Aniston says she and Brad Pitt remain a strong friendship today, after people were shocked to see the ex-spouses participate in a Zoom fundraiser together.
Four.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon divorced in 2016, but continue to maintain a positive relationship by co-parenting their twins.
5.
Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom remain great friends since their divorce, and continue to co-parent their son Flynn. But Miranda jokes that she’s even closer to Orlando’s fiancée, Katy Perry.
6.
Andrew Garfield says he remains Emma Stone’s “biggest fan” despite their breakup in 2015.
7.
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder dated for years before breaking up in 2013. But it’s clear there’s no bad relationship between them, as Nina remains good friends with both Ian and his wife, Nikki Reed.
8.
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony divorced in 2014, but say they are “best friends,” raising children together and even collaborating on music.
9.
Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz divorced in 1993, but now describe themselves as “best friends.”
10.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have struggled to maintain a friendship since their divorce, which Jennifer said was necessary in order to successfully raise their children.
eleven.
David Arquette and Courteney Cox announced their divorce in 2010, but Courteney still refers to him as her “best friend.” The two even acted in the reboot of scream at the beginning of this year.
12.
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt shocked us all when they announced their divorce in 2017, but they remain great friends and parents to their son, Jack.
13.
Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie didn’t let their 2016 divorce stop them from having a happy and productive co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son, Luca.
14.
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation in 2018, but they made it very clear that the friendship they share will always be a priority.
