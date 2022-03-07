Celebrity couples who are friends after breaking up

1.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have remained friends since they split in 2014. They’re so close, in fact, that when Gwyneth remarried, Chris and the kids joined her on their honeymoon.

What Gwyneth had to say about it: “He’s like my brother. You know, he’s my family and I love him. I’m so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It’s worked out well.”

two.

Despite their infamous rape scandal in the ’90s, Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant remain “the best of friends.”

What Elizabeth had to say about it: “Thirty-one years old! Hugh is my oldest friend… it’s quite difficult to part with a great friend. They are still people with whom you want to share both good and bad things. Hugh is very happy with his girlfriend [ahora esposa] Anne; They have three children together, and I get on incredibly well with Anna.”

3.

Jennifer Aniston says she and Brad Pitt remain a strong friendship today, after people were shocked to see the ex-spouses participate in a Zoom fundraiser together.

What Jennifer had to say about it: “We talked and there’s nothing weird at all, except for everyone who probably saw it and was hoping there was, or guessed there was. We had fun and it was for a great cause.”

Four.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon divorced in 2016, but continue to maintain a positive relationship by co-parenting their twins.

What Nick had to say about it: “It made us say: ‘Let’s coexist for the sake of our children.’ We do everything we can to make sure that their education is as healthy as possible and that we are as healthy as possible. . … I mean, it’s Mariah Carey. How can I be? She’s one of the most talented women on this planet. I can’t compare myself to that woman.”

5.

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom remain great friends since their divorce, and continue to co-parent their son Flynn. But Miranda jokes that she’s even closer to Orlando’s fiancée, Katy Perry.

What Miranda had to say about it: “We go on vacation together. We celebrate all the important moments together. I love [Katy]. I mean, arguably I love her more than Flynn’s dad. [Orlando es] like a brother to me right now. And most of the time, an annoying brother… I’m so thankful he’s there because it takes the pressure off me.”

6.

Andrew Garfield says he remains Emma Stone’s “biggest fan” despite their breakup in 2015.

What Andrew had to say about it: “We care about each other a lot, and that’s a fact, it’s unconditional. We have a lot of love and a lot of respect for each other… I’m his biggest fan as an artist. So it’s been a blessing for me to be able to to see her success and to see her grow into the actress that she is. And it’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s really nice.”

7.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder dated for years before breaking up in 2013. But it’s clear there’s no bad relationship between them, as Nina remains good friends with both Ian and his wife, Nikki Reed.

What Nina had to say about it: “I do not think that [nuestra amistad] be rare at all. I think it’s great”.

8.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony divorced in 2014, but say they are “best friends,” raising children together and even collaborating on music.

What Jennifer had to say about it: “We’re like best friends. Now we’re making an album. Actually, he’s helping me make my album in Spanish. At first he told me that we were fine with the boys, but if we start working together, will we face each other again? But It’s been amazing. I honestly think it’s even helped our relationship and made things better.”

9.

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz divorced in 1993, but now describe themselves as “best friends.”

What Lenny had to say about it: “We were very young, and it was wonderful. And we had Zoë, who is… Now I understand that being together was about bringing this beautiful girl to the planet. And also sharing the love that we had. Zoë’s mother and I We’re best friends now. It’s interesting because that’s how the relationship started.”

10.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have struggled to maintain a friendship since their divorce, which Jennifer said was necessary in order to successfully raise their children.

What Jennifer had to say about it: “The main thing is these children and we completely agree with what we expect for them. Of course I have lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see that your children love someone so completely and absolutely, then you’re going to be friends with that person.

eleven.

David Arquette and Courteney Cox announced their divorce in 2010, but Courteney still refers to him as her “best friend.” The two even acted in the reboot of scream at the beginning of this year.

What Courteney had to say about it: “He’s my best friend in the world. I love him. I appreciate David more than ever right now. I mean…it’s not that easy. I don’t recommend divorce in general, but, you know, he’s my best friend, and we both have. grown and changed. I think we both appreciate each other more. I hope he does. In my case, it is like that.”

12.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt shocked us all when they announced their divorce in 2017, but they remain great friends and parents to their son, Jack.

What Anna had to say about it: “Holding a grudge is not something that Chris and I do. So we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supported each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, did we all spend the Christmas? Holidays all together? How do we make sure that everyone we love feels safe and that we also respect the love we had and have for each other? She really is an amazing person.”

13.

Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie didn’t let their 2016 divorce stop them from having a happy and productive co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son, Luca.

What Hilary had to say about it: “We have a fantastic son. And we’re both obsessed with him. We’re good friends and we laugh a lot. And we have great communication, and we share photos when you’re not with Luca. He’s great, we’re great, and we keep going.” .

14.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation in 2018, but they made it very clear that the friendship they share will always be a priority.

What Jenna had to say about it: “We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition. When we met, it seemed like we had known each other for many years. In the end, no matter what Chan and I do, we are great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what.” what happens”.

