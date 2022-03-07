Celebrities turning 40 in 2022
40’s are increasingly becoming the new 20’s, especially when you keep looking as young as these celebs.
Check out the list of some celebrities who reach the glorious four decades of life this year 2022.
Anne Hathaway
The actress Oscar winner for her performance in the film The Miserables He will turn 40 on November 12.
jamie dornan
The actor british de 50 shades of Grey He will have his birthday on May 12.
Priyanka Chopra
The Indian actress and singer will celebrate her 40th birthday on July 18.
Eddie Redmayne
The Oscar-winning actor for his performance in the theory of everything He turned 40 on January 6.
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge turned 40 on January 9.
prince william
With just a few months to go until Kate’s birthday, Prince William will also celebrate his 40th birthday on June 21.
Kirsten Dunst
the actress of spider-man He will turn 40 on April 30.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
romantic comedy actor 10 things I hate about youHe had his birthday on February 17.
Nicki Minaj
The American rapper will celebrate her 40th birthday on December 8.
