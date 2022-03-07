Catwoman: the nine lives of the classic character

The latest Batman movie had a successful debut on the big screen, both in critical reception and in ticket sales with the audience. His most commented element is obviously related to the new version of the bat man by Robert Pattinson, but not a few words have also been dedicated to the members of his supporting cast.

Among them is obviously Catwoman, one of the most emblematic characters in the gallery of Batman villains and, in turn, one of the Gotham characters that has had more versions in its live-action adaptations both in the cinema and in the movies. television.

Below we review the faces of this popular character throughout history.

Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt and Lee Meriwether

The history of the adaptations of Batman have a beginning in the classic television series of the sixties. As part of that work, Catwoman was one of the characters that repeatedly crossed the path of the bat man, although throughout that story there were various faces that had the task of interpreting her.

The best known was undoubtedly Julie Newmar, who was replaced – without explanation – by Eartha Kitt in the third and final season of the series. Meanwhile, Lee Meriwether had the task of bringing Catwoman to life during the film of the series that was shown in theaters. The works of all of them sustained the imaginary that was created for a long time about the character, although the appearance of Julie Newmar was undoubtedly the most remembered of all.

michelle pfeiffer

After the success of Tim Burton’s first Batman movie, it was time for a sequel that introduced what is undoubtedly the best incarnation of Catwoman on the big screen. With a Michelle Pfeiffer possessed by her role, Batman Returns showed us the sexiest Catwoman in history, although the story also shows that her psyche is definitely the most unbalanced of all.

With an origin with supernatural elements, as Selina Kyle is resurrected by cats after falling hundreds of meters high, there are moments from Batman Returns that pop into your head if you close your eyes, remember the villain, and listen to her meowing as she twirls. across the screen.

Halle Berry

If Pfeiffer was in the best version, Halle Berry was undoubtedly part of the worst. For one thing, she bears the least resemblance to the comics version, placing her origin as a graphic designer named Patience Phillips who works at a cosmetic company. On the other hand, the movie itself is really a snafu, a production that always comes up when talking about the worst movies based on comic book characters.

At one point, where they explain the bases of the story, there is a small photographic cameo by Michelle Pfiffer, because in the film they talk about women who have obtained “feline abilities”, but not even that serves to rescue a single moment of a film. released in 2004 and destroyed by critics and fans.

Casey Elizabeth Easlick

Before continuing, it should be mentioned that Catwoman had a version in the series birds of preybut the role was relegated to mere cameo appearances in flashbacks and as part of the story of Huntress, a character who is the daughter of Batman and Catwoman in old comics canon.

Anne Hathaway

Following the classic basic idea of ​​the character, as a femme fatale who walks a fine line between good and evil, Anne Hathaway had the task of bringing Selina to life in Christopher Nolan’s stage in charge of the Batman stories in the movies. What’s more,. with a relevant role in The Dark Knight Risesthe character was conceptualized as an important part of bringing the story to a close for Christian Bale’s version of the Gotham hero.

Although it was well received by the public in the framework of the premiere, the memory of this version has been diluted over time, since there are other components that are most recognized in the TDK trilogy. But although there is a sector of the audience that was not satisfied with the way in which Catwoman dispatched Bane as part of the film, there have always been more positive things than negatives that have been said about her version.

Camren Bicondova

Although Gotham changed many elements of the canon, and was quite criticized for that aspect by a not least sector of the fans, one of the aspects that was well received was the participation of Camren Bicondova in the role of a young Selina Kyle.

The actress had a constant participation during all the seasons of the series, generally being highlighted among the strengths of the cast, although she preferred to be replaced by the actress t Lili Simmons in the final episode, since she did not feel comfortable with giving life to the adult version that appears after a time jump of 10 years.

Zoe Kravitz

We finally get to the latest version, the one that is the closest to the comics, both in aesthetics and story, including an origin element about his father that appeared in the Dark Victory saga.

Zoe Kravitz does a great job playing a version that follows the conception as an antiheroine that has marked cartoons in recent decades, but also rescues elements that have been present in stories for more than 30 years thanks to the impact that Year One of Frank Miller.

batman is now available in theaters.