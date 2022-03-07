Catwoman recovers the machismo of the franchise

batman does the character of Catwoman a disservice. Worse than Barry Keoghan’s new Joker does to Paul Dano’s Riddler as a villain in the movie. After Christopher Nolan had managed to restore the character and lower the machismo inherent to the character within the Batman Cinematic Universe (don’t be fine with Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman, who in the end, to end the man who damaged her, has to commit suicide and that is not empowering a character), Matt Reeves recovers precisely with Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman the sexism and misogyny of the worst cinematographic, television and comic incarnations of the character and of the failed attempts to shape the character (read: Pfeiffer , not because of the acting, which is fabulous, but because of how the character was written). And beware, we are talking about Christopher Nolan’s Batman, the most hypermasculine Batman in the history of Batman who could perfectly have perpetuated sexism and machismo without disheveled. Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman is exclusively an update of the character already played by Julie Newmar and Eartha Kitt for generation Z. It is not a reinvention of the character, even though viewers who have never read a comic may have been surprised that she was the daughter whose daughter she turns out to be (in the comics she suspects it, investigates it, but never knows for sure if she is one of the two illegitimate daughters). That, for one thing. On the other hand, did they really believe that the way to eliminate machismo and misogyny was to make the character bisexual? The message of this Catwoman, whatever her sexual orientation, remains the same: women are not emotionally or mentally strong enough to be heroes, they are carried away by emotions (it is Batman, a guy who has become a vigilante and who is wreaking havoc right and left due to an emotional trauma from her childhood, who has to stop her at all times because she is not able to see for herself that justice is more interesting than revenge), but how well tight suits look on them (It is the Batman movie in which there is more lip contact between the two characters). The key is that we already had a non-macho vision of Catwoman. And it is possible to give a non-macho vision in a film loaded with testosterone to the crown, which has already been demonstrated the suicide squad and his zasca to Avengers: Endgame.

Getty Images

Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman, without the need to get into Captains Marvel or Black Widows, Hawkeyes or Scarlet Witches, has already given a lesson on what Catwoman had to be. About what should be and what could be without forgetting that we are talking about a comic character with 70 years behind her, 65 of them also cinematic. And if she hadn’t done it and if now Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman didn’t blow all that away, she wouldn’t draw so much attention. Not to mention that the character’s bisexuality is just an anecdote, which, in itself, is also another problem, but a problem for another day. It seemed that with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn from The Fantabulous Adventures of… the lesson had also been learned. And it turns out not.

Warner Bros

Deep down, the character of Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway) says so in The dark knight. the legend continues: “I started doing what I should, and once you do what you should, they don’t let you do what you want anymore.” The character said it, but it seemed more like a meta statement about the character himself, about his present and his future. “You can’t start from scratch in today’s world,” he tells Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) when he asks him to start from scratch. “Any child can know with a mobile what you have done. Everything we do is quantified, it is collected, it is there,” Selina replies. “You may not be presuming too much,” Bruce tells him patronizingly. “And maybe you’re not realistic about what you keep in your pants other than your purse,” she replies. The lesson is given by Selina to Bruce. And the paternalisms in the film are left to Lucius.

The character of Catwoman has evolved a lot over the years. As women in comics evolved from mere love interests and sex objects into their own characters, Selina Kyle went from being a beautiful thief who flirted with Batman to a woman with her own inner world and history, always, yes, with. tight suits. Her character was on the wrong side of Gotham. After a difficult childhood, after surviving by hardening herself, Gotham tries again and again to drag her down, towards the sewers, towards the world of crime, and she always reveals herself so as not to fall into that underworld. That has been the process of maturity of the character in the comics (it is true that sometimes some cartoonist has been excited, I am not pointing out Michael Avon Oeming, and has lightened his costume), but he has walked towards his own identity, without paternalism . That is the evolution that we saw in The Dark Knight Rises. While Robert Pattinson’s Batman, voyeur of the 21st century, watches as Selina sheds Selina’s skin to become Catwoman, Hathaway’s Selina seduced Bruce not only with her beauty but also with the forcefulness of her beliefs, with her aplomb. Hathaway’s Selina was unapologetic (versus Zoe Kravitz’s apologizing for where she works, for what she wants, for who she is… like previous versions of the character). The character of Catwoman has always been trapped in plots that were beyond her: she just wanted a little robbery and something else, butterfly; Along the way, she encountered conspiracies, villainous villains, well, the usual.

A fundamental challenge Selina always faces in the comics is balancing her need for self-protection against her need to protect and provide for those she cares for, including Batman. That battle between her need to survive versus her drive to do good is at the heart of Selina’s story in The dark knight. And that’s why it works. Selina is faced with the dilemma of saving her own skin at the cost of Batman’s, and when she makes her decision, the consequences are brutal and shocking to her conscience. In Matt Reeves’s Catwoman there is no contradiction. Kravitz’s Catwoman is, moreover, once again a victim, the damsel in distress from the textbook. And it is Batman who makes her see the right path for her, who helps her and who leads her by the hand.

Where is the danger in all this? According to Michael Lecker in his study Female sexuality represented in the character of Catwoman“younger audiences and people who are not experts in decoding texts will not have the analytical vision to read against the grain. Representations of Catwoman reinforce patriarchy for those who already subscribe to it. The negative representation of Catwoman and, therefore, of female sexuality and empowered women, has serious consequences”.

“The unchanging core of the character is her sexuality, which is enhanced by her connection to felines. Catwoman over the years has been a hegemonic tool used to repress and demonize female sexuality. However, there is room for reception and audience appropriation of this character as a strong female sexual character. Catwoman, over the years, has been a patriarchal tool used to portray female sexuality as dangerous and deviant,” Lecker continues in his analysis of the character.

The casting is also a declaration of intentions. Anne Hathaway was not a prototype of a woman for a generation in the way that Zoe Kravitz is, object of desire of generation Z. It is true that she is not a sex kitten who mocks Batman like Michelle Pfeiffer inbatman returns, but the sexuality of the character, who plays the trick of bisexuality, is also patent. In the case of The Dark Knight, the film moves towards an honest connection between the two characters. It’s what makes her so attractive. There is a dialectical game, moral, against a crush on batman by Matt Reeves.

