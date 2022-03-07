Carmen Salinas is already starting to leave the respirator: granddaughter

Carmen Salinas is showing signs of improvement, so her family has great hope that this means that little by little her situation will improve, her granddaughter reported Monday night.

“My grandmother is stable, that is positive, her situation has not worsened and a little good news (with all reservations because we are still in a very delicate situation and with a lot of risk), a small improvement is that she is already starting to leave the respirator, that It is a very good sign, that means that she is already breathing on her own and enough to spend a little time without it, and even disconnected from the respirator, without hyperventilating and without needing it, with stable vital signs during her breathing”.

Although he said that it is one day at a time, and that he is stable, he clarified that his condition is serious, but what is certain is that they will begin to do some studies.

“During this week they will start with some tests called auditory potentials, because we don’t know if they are listening, they are going to tell us how the neurotransmitters that carry the connections from the ear to the brain are doing.”

Until the doctors determine if she listens, the family said they will consider putting music on her, especially from her son, Pedro Plascencia.

mafa