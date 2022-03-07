Cardi B confesses that her postpartum hormones make her cry for no reason

A few weeks ago, Cardi-B and Offset They welcomed their second baby, and announced the happy news through social media.

Even shortly after giving birth, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanza She has already appeared on a red carpet during Paris Fashion Week, sporting a spectacular figure in a stunning Thierry Mugler signature design.

However, not all this process has been a fairy tale, as she herself has revealed on her Twitter account, where she explained that the hormones continue to do their thing in her body.

“I can’t wait until these weird postpartum hormones leave my body completely,” the 28-year-old wrote. “I’m crying for no reason,” she added in her message.

The reaction from his fans was immediate and, so far, his tweet accumulates more than 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments from his followers.

“Tears aren’t for no reason. They’re because you want to protect your kids,” “It was bad for me too. I had postpartum depression and didn’t even realize it until much later,” and “You’re under a lot of pressure in a stressful world. You have many reasons, they are valid. However, you will get over it after the tears”, are some of the messages that can be read along with the publication.

It should be remembered that on September 6, the famous couple announced the birth of their second child, of which they have not given further details, such as the name they will give him.

Cardi B took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of herself with Offset and holding the newborn.

The rapper limited herself to writing the date she gave birth, thus revealing that she became a mother for the second time a few days before the publication, specifically on September 4.

In his own profile, Offset published another photograph that melted all his fans with tenderness, because in it he is seen lying on a bed, next to his wife, with his newborn baby on his chest. “Chapter 5,” the 29-year-old artist indicated on the postcard.

And it is that, although Offset and the rapper are parents of the little culturehe has a total of five children.

Two years ago, Cardi B pointed out, during an interview with ‘Vogue’, that she loved the bond between her firstborn and the rest of her siblings.

“My dad has eight kids and we all get along and he feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids bring a touch of fun to life when they’re at his house. In fact, I love it. He brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love seeing my baby interacting with his siblings,” she said.

On that occasion, she also referred to the postpartum problems she experienced after the birth of Kulture, in April 2018.

“I’ve been excited all damn day for no reason. Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or how much advice you get, you’re never ready for mommy mode.”

