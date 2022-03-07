Can covid-19 cause erectile dysfunction? Study reveals that the virus invades penile cells | Univision Health News
When scientists at Northwestern University began a study to visualize in real time how the coronavirus spread through the body of infected monkeys, they never imagined what they would find.
In addition to reaching the lungs and upper respiratory tract very close to the brain as anticipated, the positron emission tomography images revealed something unexpected: the virus. completely invaded the male genitalia. From the prostate, up to the penis and testicles.
“We had no idea we’d find it there,” Thomas Hope, Northwestern University School of Medicine professor of cell and biological development and lead author of the study, said in a statement.
The finding has important repercussions since it confirms that “ testicular pain, erectile dysfunction, hypogonadism, and reduced sperm counts associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection are a direct consequence of cell infection and not an indirect product of symptoms such as fever or inflammation”.
10% to 20% of men suffer from symptoms such as testicular pain or erectile dysfunction
Between 10% and 20% of men who contract covid-19 have symptoms like these associated with the genital tract, previous research reveals.
This translates into millions of men who can “suffer a negative impact on their sexuality and fertility”, especially those who suffered from a serious illness, warns Hope.
Therefore, in the medical check-up after infection, it is advisable to include an evaluation of sexual health and fertility.
Those men who test positive for covid-19 have to 3 to 6 times more likely to develop erectile dysfunction as part of the long-term covid syndrome, according to a study published in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation which already warned that “the receptor to which the coronavirus adheres abounds in the penis and testicles.”
According to a study published in The Lancet that looked at long-term covid-19 symptoms in patients from 56 countries, about 5% of men said they had experienced a “shrinking of the testicles/penis” and 15% reported erectile dysfunction.
By reducing the chances of contagion and developing a severe disease, vaccines – which have been seen to prevent long-term covid-19 syndrome – help prevent these types of problems.
Other viruses also attack the genitals
Although the results of preprint -which has not yet undergone the scientific peer review process- are based exclusively on three monkeys, these were consistent in each of them.
It is not the first time that a virus has attacked the male genitalia. Others like Zika and Ebola do too, and some like mumps are sometimes associated with complications like temporary sterility or reduced fertility, the Centers for Disease Control warns.
Thomas Hope and his team will now focus on determining if the testicles could be a reservoir for the coronavirus and if it also invades the tissues of the female sexual organs.