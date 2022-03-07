Camilo Sesto’s son requires rehabilitation, after almost 50 days hospitalized

The son of Camilo SestosCamilo Blanes, has finally been released from intensive care after on November 24 of last year, his 38th birthday, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Madrid for suffering from pneumonia.

After 50 days hospitalized, Blanes suffered a great loss of weight and consequences for having been immobile for so long. Before he is discharged, he must undergo a rehabilitation that allows him to walk normally.

This is something promising that fills his mother Lourdes Ornelas with joy, who has accompanied her son every day he was hospitalized.

She commented for EL UNIVERSAL that she went through very hard times in what she could only go through thanks to her faith because in Spain she has no one to lean on.

It has been commented in other media that one of the supports that Camilo has received is his girlfriend, María, who has been with them at all times. The mother has told other sources that he is doing her part to get better and better, since he speaks, eats very well and also walks with the help of a walker.

At the moment, the son of the interpreter of “Do you want to be my lover?” he is recovering in the hospital after getting out of danger, so he still won’t get out of the

hospital until completely stable.

Camilo’s mother also commented that they have no plans to travel to Mexico, but that they do want to return. Her only concern is that her son recovers and returns to normal activities.

Camilo Blanes decided to be a singer like his father, but he was not very successful.

He also did not like being the center of attention and has kept a low profile on his social networks since he has a publication on his Instagram that dates from September 2020 and does not upload stories.

