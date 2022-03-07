Camila Cabello’s new with Ed Sheeran

Gearing up for the release of her new album, the three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter now unveils her long-awaited new single and music video.

“Bam Bam” marks her first release of 2022 and stands out as one of the most anticipated singles of the year. In particular, this track brings her together with one of the world’s best-selling artists, Ed Sheeran. Continues a creative collaboration that dates back to Sheeran’s 2019 gold-certified hit “South of the Border” [feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B].

The song was produced by Ricky Reed, Edgar Barerra, and Cheche Alara, and was written by Cabello, Ed Sheeran, and Ricky Reed. The video was directed by Mia Barnes, in collaboration with Dave Meyers, who also directed Cabello’s videos “Havana”, “Senorita”, “My Oh My” and “Liar”.

Most importantly, “Bam Bam” announces the arrival of their third full-length album “Familia” for April 8. Last year, she set the stage with “Don’t Go Yet,” which impressively amassed over 232 million streams on Spotify.

Outside of entertainment, Camila is a spokesperson for L’Oreal. She is also an ambassador for Save the Children and was honored in 2019 with the Voice Award. In 2020, she, along with the Movement Voter Fund, launched the Healing Justice Project, which provides direct giving back for wellness and mental health resources.

All of this is culturally relevant to youth activists and grassroots organizations working at the intersection of racial and economic justice, electoral organizing, and other movements working to improve and advance countries around the world.