Camila Cabello tells why she broke up with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has told in detail the reason for her breakup with Shawn Mendes that, although we already knew through two statements by those involved, now the singer has opened up a little more when journalist Zane Lowe asked her in an interview on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily podcast. The one from Havana attributed the separation to a change in their respective priorities, as each navigated their careers in their twenties, rather than a break in their relationship itself.

“My priorities have changed and my focus has changed throughout my life (…) And the same has happened with those years that we were together. My goal now was simply: how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy and happy relationship? I’ve done a lot of therapy, and my goals have changed. And even now, while I’m on promotion, if I’m not having fun, what’s the fucking point? I think as I get older, what I want in first place varies. I feel like that was the case for both of us. Because we both started very young toowe’re learning how to be healthy adults.”

Camila also talked about how heartbreak lives now. “I think of something my mom has always said to me (I remember my first two breakups, I was just devastated): ‘You’re awful now and you’ll be awful the next time this happens. And you’ll always be like, ‘Oh my God. How am I going to get over it? I’ll never experience anything like that again.’ life proves you wrong every time. You never know what’s around the corner. My mom just says, ‘That’s life.

Well look, Camila, the truth is that yes, that’s life! And here we will be to make mistakes again if necessary, the main thing is to learn from it, right?

