Camila Cabello talks about her breakup with Shawn Mendes: “We were very young when we started”

Camila Hair and Shawn Mendez surprised by announcing their breakup in November 2021, after two years of relationship. Both singers published a statement on social networks assuring that the breakup occurred by mutual agreement and that the love they had for each other continued beyond their courtship.

Almost four months have passed since Camila wanted to talk about this issue in public. “Those years that we were dating, while I was writing this album and even now, I think my focus is really, ‘How can I be a whole person?'” she began by explaining during an interview with Zane Lowe from Apple Music 1.

“And I feel like that’s how it’s been for both of us. We were both very young when we started, it’s as if we were really learning to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your main focus on your career.”

References to Shawn Mendes in ‘Bam, Bam’ and ‘Family’

During this conversation, Camila explained that this breakup, so followed by the media, has made her lean on her family, mainly on his mother. But it has also been reflected in Family, his new album that will be released on April 8th.

“I feel like I’m finally in a place where I’ve had experiences, I’ve been to therapy, I’ve worked really hard and I’m fine now. I don’t need things to be perfect to enjoy my life and I’m happy.”That’s what this song is about (Bam, Bam) almost the entire album”, he has confessed.

On Bam Bam, Camila sings lines like “You said you hated the ocean/But now you are surfing/I said I would love you for life/But I just sold our house“, something that happened literally after their breakup. While Mendes shared some photos surfing shortly after announcing their separation, Camila sold the mansion they shared in Los Angeles.

But far from feeling resentment, the artist of Cuban descent has assured that it is about the different stages of a relationship: “I love Shawn. And I feel that, literally, there is nothing but love for him. And this song is mainly like , ‘Alright, how do I make a song that shows whats cycles of love and life?”.

“My heart is broken and life is hard […] but it always has crazy twists that surprise you and you have to accept them with a sense of humor”, he concluded.