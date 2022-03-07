Camila Cabello shakes her rear when dancing reggaeton, wearing transparent pants

Some days ago Camila Hair he turned 25, and had several celebrations; In one of these, she was encouraged to dance reggaeton sensually, showing off her figure in a silver outfit with a top and transparent pants that revealed her underwear.

During the recording of the video clip of his most recent single “Bam Bam” (a duet with Ed Sheeran) the singer took the opportunity to pose next to a disco ball giant, wearing what was her favorite outfit: a white silk minidress that outlined her statuesque figure.

In a recent interview with Apple Music Camila talked about her breakup with singer Shawn Mendes and how this is reflected in the lyrics of her new song: “I feel that I am finally at a point where I have lived experiences, I have gone to therapy, I have worked a lot and now I have managed to be well. I don’t need things to be perfect to enjoy my life. That’s what this song and most of the rest of the album is about. While we were together I just thought, ‘How can I live a happy life and be in a healthy relationship?’ We both started dating very young, we were really just learning to be adults. And that sometimes means that your career doesn’t have to be your main priority…Things change and take an unexpected turn. I love Shawn and feel like there is literally nothing but love for him.”

You may also like:

-Without underwear, Camila Cabello shows her charms after wetting her white dress

-Wearing pink biker shorts Camila Cabello is shown doing planks on the floor