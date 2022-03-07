Camila Cabello has spoken for the first time about the change she has made in her life after the breakup of Sh…

Camila Cabello seems to have overcome the breakup with Shawn Mendes and is back with the single ‘Bam Bam’, which is part of her new album ‘Familia’, which is expected to be released on April 8. ‘Bam Bam’ is a collaboration with the British Ed Sheeran, whose lyrics seem to be dedicated to the singer’s ex, since it talks about heartbreak. “Love came and knocked me down, but I got up again,” is part of a stanza of the Cuban-American’s sticky theme.

This is the second time that Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran join their voices in a song, the first time was in 2019 with ‘South of the Border’, alongside Cardi B too, and it was a success. ‘Bam Bam’ is a hymn to optimism and improvement, which is why there was speculation on social networks about the dedication of the song to the Canadian singer, who was a partner of the artist for two years.

For Internet users, his new production has stories and messages that recall the love and lack of love left by the breakup between the two singers. In a new interview with Zane Lowe from ‘Apple Music 1’, the ‘Havanna’ singer confessed that she doesn’t hold any grudge against her ex-boyfriend. “I love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song ‘Bam Bam’ is mostly about, OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life and gives people whatever is going on in your life, whether it’s a breakup or a divorce? ”.

The 25-year-old singer mentioned that priorities often change, noting that she and Mendes experienced that evolution and change of perspectives together.. “Those years that we were dating, even while I was writing this album and even now, I think my focus is really, ‘How can I be a whole person?'” she said. “And I feel like that’s how it was for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your main focus on her career, ”added the artist.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello met in 2019, when they recorded the video for the song “Señorita”, with which they confirmed their relationship. Since that date they had been seen together in public at various events, including the MTV Video Music Awards gala last year, where they performed the aforementioned song. However, on November 18 they surprised everyone with the announcement of their breakup. Local media assure that it was Shawn who decided to break up the relationship because their romance simply vanished.

The singer has said that she has evolved, changed her perspective and priorities, to become a complete person. Without a doubt, Camila Cabello has closed her chapter of life with the Canadian singer and now she is ready to surprise her followers again with ‘Familia’, her new album that will be released next month and where she is much closer to her fans. .